Coastal Pay Announces New WooCommerce Plugin for Seamless Payment Integration

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Pay is thrilled to announce the release of its new WooCommerce Plugin, designed to seamlessly connect the Coastal Pay Gateway with WooCommerce websites.
This innovative plugin provides businesses with a robust set of features, including:
- Support for credit card and ACH payments.
- No-cost implementation.
- Seamless integration into WooCommerce websites.
- Stored credit card functionality for streamlined transactions.
- Optimized checkout for an enhanced user experience.
- Dual pricing and surcharging capabilities.
- Support for alternative payment methods.
- Compatibility with high-risk verticals.
"This plugin reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions tailored to their needs."
- Travis Chrisman, President of Coastal Pay
The plugin is now available, enabling businesses to simplify payment processes and enhance customer experiences.
For more information, visit:
https://wordpress.org/plugins/coastal-pay-payment-gateway-for-woocommerce/
About Coastal Pay
Coastal Pay is a fintech company revolutionizing payment processing for low-risk to high-risk merchants. With an all-in-one platform—combining processor, gateway, and plug-ins—we streamline onboarding, reduce costs, and support over 5,000 approved merchants. Our team delivers fast, secure, and scalable solutions tailored for ISVs, e-commerce, and nonprofit sectors.
Contact Information
Coastal Pay
888 266 1715
info@coastalpay.com
www.coastalpay.com