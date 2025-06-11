Bitdu Announces Major Security Infrastructure Upgrade to Enhance User Asset Protection

Singapore, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdu announces a comprehensive upgrade of its global security infrastructure, solidifying its position as one of the most secure and trusted digital asset trading platforms in the world.





As the global digital asset market continues to expand, Bitdu is reinforcing its commitment to user asset protection through cutting-edge partnerships, independent security audits, and proactive adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. The platform’s latest initiatives focus on strengthening asset custody, enhancing technical safeguards, and ensuring global compliance—laying a robust foundation for long-term user trust and operational stability.

Strategic Custody Partnership with Cobo

Bitdu has entered a strategic partnership with Cobo, a globally recognized leader in digital asset custody. Through the implementation of Cobo’s advanced cold storage technology, Bitdu ensures that the majority of user assets are stored offline. This significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access and cyberattacks, setting a new industry benchmark for asset protection.

Independent Security Audit by Armos

To validate and further reinforce its platform security, Bitdu has undergone a full-scale security audit conducted by Armos, a leading blockchain security auditing firm. The audit covered code integrity, architecture design, and risk exposure, confirming that Bitdu’s system meets the highest standards of security across all layers of its infrastructure.

Global Regulatory Compliance Framework

Bitdu operates under a strict global compliance framework. The platform holds several major digital asset trading licenses, including the U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, Europe VASP, and Australia DCE. These regulatory approvals enable Bitdu to provide compliant, transparent services to users across multiple jurisdictions, ensuring operational integrity and legal protection for its global user base.

Expansion of AI-Powered Security Capabilities

Looking forward, Bitdu plans to increase investment in artificial intelligence (AI) to address evolving cybersecurity threats. AI technology will play a key role in real-time monitoring, fraud detection, and identity verification. Leveraging machine learning, the platform aims to identify anomalous behavior and potential vulnerabilities with greater speed and accuracy, delivering a smarter and more adaptive security ecosystem.

Commitment to User Protection

By continuously improving its technological defenses and regulatory posture, Bitdu is redefining industry standards for security and reliability in digital asset trading. These efforts reflect the platform’s core mission: to provide users worldwide with a secure, transparent, and efficient trading experience.

About Bitdu

Bitdu is a globally operating digital asset trading platform that offers spot trading, futures, options, and copy trading services. The platform serves over 2 million users across Europe, Asia, and North America and processes a daily trading volume exceeding $3 billion. Bitdu holds licenses in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, and continues to lead in security innovation and compliance.