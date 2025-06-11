Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling Expands Sewer Line Repair Services Across the St. Louis Metro East

O’Fallon, IL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As aging infrastructure continues to cause issues for homeowners in St. Clair and Madison Counties, Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling LLC is stepping up to meet the growing demand for reliable sewer line repair O’Fallon, IL and replacement throughout the St. Louis Metro East area.



Specializing in traditional excavation methods, Alexander Plumbing offers expert service for damaged or deteriorating sewer lines in residential and light commercial properties. Whether it’s a cracked clay tile pipe in Belleville or a collapsed cast iron line in Edwardsville, the company provides thorough diagnostics and permanent solutions to keep homes and neighborhoods safe and sanitary.



“We’ve seen a significant rise in sewer issues across the Metro East region, especially in older neighborhoods where original lines are reaching the end of their life span,” said James Alexander, owner of Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling. “Homeowners are dealing with backups, foul odors, and drainage issues that point to serious underground problems. We’re here to solve those issues the right way.”



Alexander Plumbing is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, offering services backed by years of hands-on experience. The company uses traditional excavation techniques, ensuring a complete view and access to the damaged area so the repair is done with precision. Unlike trenchless options that only patch part of the problem, traditional digging allows the crew to fully replace deteriorated sections, eliminating recurring failures.



Homeowners often discover sewer problems during inspections related to home sales or after experiencing chronic drainage issues. Alexander Plumbing encourages Metro East residents to be on the lookout for signs such as gurgling toilets, slow drains, recurring clogs, and unexpected patches of green grass in their yard—common indicators of sewer line trouble.



“We take pride in our thorough approach,” added Alexander. “From the first camera inspection to the final backfill, we’re transparent about the process and focused on delivering long-term peace of mind.”



The company serves a wide range of communities throughout St. Clair and Madison counties, including O’Fallon, Belleville, Fairview Heights, Swansea, Shiloh, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and beyond. Their reputation for professional service and fair pricing has made them a trusted name for sewer line work in the region.



In addition to sewer repairs, Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling also offers full-service residential plumbing, remodeling, and fixture installation.



Contact Information:

Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling LLC

702 Donna Dr, O’Fallon, IL 62269

(618) 227-4320

www.aplumbingllc.com

info@aplumbingllc.com



Locally owned and operated, Alexander Plumbing & Remodeling LLC provides licensed plumbing services across the St. Louis Metro East. The company specializes in sewer line repair Belleville IL bathroom remodeling, and full-service plumbing solutions. Known for their integrity, craftsmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Alexander Plumbing continues to raise the standard for plumbing service in Illinois.



