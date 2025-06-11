Airlink and Airbus Foundation Reaffirm Their Shared Commitment to Delivering Humanitarian Relief Worldwide

Washington, DC, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Airbus Foundation pledged a four-year, €7.5 million donation to disaster logistics nonprofit Airlink, committing to leveraging aviation for humanitarian purposes.

Celebrating fifteen years in operation since 2010, Airlink is a nonprofit organization that provides free air transport and logistical coordination for a network of over 250 vetted Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) partners, assisting in the delivery of aid supplies and transport of disaster responders to communities affected by disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

“This commitment highlights the power of the aviation industry as a force for good, building capacity and pulling together for the benefit of communities facing extreme hardship,” said Julie Kitcher, Airbus Chief Sustainability Officer and Airbus Foundation Chair. “At the Airbus Foundation, we focus on three core missions: providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief by leveraging Airbus's products and expertise, fostering youth development and education, particularly in STEM fields, and supporting environmental protection and conservation efforts. Through these strategic areas, the aviation industry can address societal challenges and contribute to a more sustainable world. That’s why we are pledging our long-term support to increase logistical capacity for communities in need.”

Airlink’s first response was in January 2010 following the massive earthquake in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. Since, Airlink has responded to thousands of natural and man-made disasters, helping an estimated 63 million people across 97 countries through coordination with 250 NGO partners. Thanks to key partnerships, Airlink has saved NGOs collectively over $46 million in transport of aid and responders to affected regions.

“Airbus Foundation is taking the lead on ushering Airlink into its next fifteen years of transporting aid around the world,” said Steven Smith, President and CEO of Airlink. “They exemplify how crucial strong partnerships are to our ability to respond to disasters, support our NGO partners, and serve communities in need. We are grateful for this immense gift that will support critical responses over the next few years.”

The Airbus Foundation’s commitment enables Airlink to flexibly respond to rapid and protracted crises around the world, prepare vulnerable populations for disasters, train NGOs at regional workshops, strengthen health systems, and support communities in crisis.

“The aviation industry has been an incredible ally to Airlink, and the Airbus Foundation, along with Airbus and its subsidiaries, have been supporting and leading in the humanitarian sector for years,” said Smith. “When supply chain management, a significant and highly cost-volatile part, can account for seventy-three percent of a NGO’s budget, extraordinary commitments from key partners like the Airbus Foundation alleviate those costs and make sure the resources are available to act quickly.”

To learn more about Airlink’s responses and how the Airbus Foundation’s donation supports its missions, visit https://airlinkflight.org

About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 250 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 14,000 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 63 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Airbus Foundation

At Airbus, we recognise that global developments like climate change, poverty and increasing inequality are serious issues that are relevant to us all. In response, we focus on supporting communities with solutions they can own, that are scalable and deliver a long-term benefit. Our community impact strategy, with the Airbus Foundation as a cornerstone, drives our commitment towards thriving, secure and resilient communities.

The Airbus Foundation is our vehicle for putting Airbus cutting-edge products, services and skills to work. We forge lasting collaborations with leading NGOs and partner organisations, directing our efforts to Humanitarian Support and Climate Resilience and Youth Education and Skills.

For more information, visit, www.airbus.com/en/sustainability/airbus-foundation

