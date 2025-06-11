QSIC Strengthens Executive Team with Key Hires to Accelerate Global Expansion

DALLAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC , the global in-store audio platform that uses AI audio and data intelligence to help retailers and brands unlock the value of the in-store experience, today announced it is strengthening its leadership team with two industry veterans to help drive innovation and growth. The company has appointed former Epsilon Retail Media CEO of the Americas, David Haase, to lead its U.S. operations as president. Additionally, Artem Lavrinovich, an in-store retail media leader, is joining as Chief Data and AI Officer to accelerate the company’s AI tools and capabilities.

QSIC is on track for a record year following a successful $25 million funding raise earlier this year. Over the past year, the company grew its team with several key leaders, won numerous innovation awards and expanded its partnership with 7-Eleven. The company is on track to power Gulp Radio™, 7-Eleven’s commercial radio network that spans across the U.S., in 12,000 stores by the end of the year.

“Retail media continues to outperform, and in-store is the next major growth opportunity for the channel,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO of QSIC. “We have ambitious plans to expand into new markets and introduce new tech, and bringing on leaders like David and Artem helps us scale with people who have built successful retail media businesses before. Their experience will be essential as we push the boundaries of what in-store technology can do and accelerate innovation to deliver even better results for our partners.”

Haase joins QSIC as president of U.S. operations, bringing more than 25 years of experience in scaling high-growth businesses and driving retail digital transformation. He has held senior leadership roles at Triad Retail Media and The Mars Agency, among others. Most recently, Haase served as CEO of the Americas at CitrusAd (now, Epsilon Retail Media), where he played a key role in the company’s acquisition by Publicis Groupe’s Epsilon.

“In-store is the next frontier of retail media, and QSIC is one of the few companies getting it right,” said Haase. “They’ve built real momentum, and I’m excited to join the team at a critical time to help take that to the next level.”

Lavrinovich comes to QSIC from CoolerX, and its spin-off venture RPM Labs, where he helped develop advanced retail media capabilities. He also held a customer service and data science role at Amazon, where he led strategy, innovation and execution across multiple customer engagement and demand levers. At dunnhumby, the world’s first customer data science platform, Lavrinovich was responsible for advancing pricing, promotions, assortment and marketing strategies for top retailers including Kroger, Best Buy and Macy’s.

As QSIC’s first Chief Data and AI Officer, Lavrinovich will oversee the company's global data and AI strategy, directing efforts to deliver intelligent, personalized and automated experiences backed by measurable results.

“QSIC is tackling two of in-store retail media’s biggest pain points—measurability and friction—while simultaneously elevating the shopper experience through audio,” said Lavrinovich. “Audio has tremendous potential for in-store retail media that is still largely untapped, and when you pair it with AI, the impact goes next level. Retailers can create more engaging, personalized and helpful interactions. The opportunity to join a team at the forefront of innovation drew me here, and we’re just getting started with what’s possible.”

As part of QSIC’s global expansion strategy, Lachlan Gow, the current president overseeing operations in North America, will transition to lead the company’s growth across EMEA. During his time in the U.S., Gow played a key role in securing major partnerships that helped establish QSIC as a leading player in the market. His leadership will now focus on scaling that success across the EMEA region.

Over the past year, the company has doubled down on growth and innovation, which has resulted in several industry accolades, including RetailTech Breakthrough Awards for In-Store Experience Innovation of the Year and P2PI Retail Media Awards. Most notably, QSIC was named “New Technology Solution of the Year” at the Retail MediaX awards in May.

QSIC’s clients include global retailers in fuel and convenience, grocery, liquor, hospitality, fashion and specialty retail. To learn more about QSIC, please visit www.getqsic.com .

About QSIC

QSIC is the global intelligent in-store audio platform that uses data & AI to remove friction from the planning process and elevate and measure the impact of audio. Reaching over 100 million in-store shoppers monthly, QSIC helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercializing their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. QSIC has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getQSIC.com .

Media Contact for QSIC:

SamsonPR

QSIC@samsonpr.com