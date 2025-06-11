CleanChoice Energy Expands Footprint with its First Two Solar Projects in New York State

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy ("CleanChoice"), the first 100% green company in the U.S. to provide ‘farm-to-table’ renewable energy by owning solar generation assets and supplying only clean energy to consumers, announced the acquisition of two solar projects in New York State, located in Washington and Rensselaer Counties. When completed, the solar projects will generate a combined 54.2 MW of clean electricity -- effectively doubling CleanChoice’s generation capacity in the Mid-Atlantic region. This news comes six months after CleanChoice unveiled its first solar project, located in Franklin County, Penn.; the company is also continuing construction on a second solar project, located in Kylertown, Penn.

The Dolan project in Washington County and Hawthorn project in Rensselaer County were selected by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) as part of its latest round of large-scale renewable energy contract awards. Dolan and Hawthorn are two of only 26 projects selected statewide, highlighting their strategic importance to achieving New York’s 70% clean electricity by 2030 goal.

The new projects significantly expand CleanChoice’s generation portfolio and represent a major step in the company’s long-term strategy to own and operate solar farms that give communities a direct connection to locally-generated solar. Construction of both solar projects is expected to begin during Fall 2025, with a planned interconnection date of Q4 2026. The 133-acre Dolan project and 117-acre Hawthorn project will each have a capacity of 27.1 MW. When completed, both solar farms will interconnect to National Grid.

“CleanChoice Energy is committed to making renewable energy more accessible, and our two solar projects in New York will soon double the amount of clean energy that we deliver to the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Zoë Gamble, President of CleanChoice. “With electric grids struggling to keep up with ever-increasing demand, along with growing consumer demand for more sustainable energy options, investing in solar generation is a win-win solution for everyone.”

Reinforcing CleanChoice’s commitment to sustainability, both solar projects will include features that support the local ecosystem. The company’s investment extends beyond the environment as well. CleanChoice recently donated $70,000 to the Hoosick Fire District in Rensselaer County and will launch annual scholarships for graduating seniors in the local counties pursuing sustainability-related fields.

Gamble continued, “Bringing a solar project to completion is more than just putting clean energy on the grid. It’s important that we are good stewards of the land by incorporating practices that support the local ecosystem and benefit the surrounding community.”

CleanChoice is acquiring the projects from CS Energy, who originated these projects and led the development of them for the past five years.

“We’re proud to contribute to New York’s clean energy future through the development of these two utility-scale solar projects,” said Eric Millard, Chief Commercial Officer of CS Energy. “They represent our continued commitment to developing and building high-quality, energy projects while cultivating the strong partnerships needed to help achieve the state’s ambitious climate and clean energy goals.”

