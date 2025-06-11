Heimar hf.: Bond Offering

Heimar hf. (Nasdaq: HEIMAR) will conduct a bond offering on Friday, 13 June 2025. Bonds in the series HEIMAR50 GB will be offered for sale.

HEIMAR50 GB is a green, inflation-linked bond series secured with the company’s general security arrangement. The series matures on 20 August 2050, and principal repayments follow a 30-year annuity schedule until maturity. Interest and principal payments will be made quarterly, i.e., in February, May, August, and November each year. The bond bears a nominal interest rate of 2.477%, and the current outstanding nominal amount is ISK 14,420 million.

The offering will be conducted as a Dutch auction, where all accepted bids will be allocated at the highest accepted yield. The company reserves the right to accept any bid in whole or in part, or to reject all bids.

Settlement is scheduled to take place on 24 June 2025. An application will be made for the new bonds to be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland hf. shortly thereafter.

The offering is exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to point (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as implemented by Act No. 14/2020. A base prospectus, final terms, and other documents related to the issuance of the aforementioned bond series are available on the company’s website at:

https://www.heimar.is/fjarfestar/fjarmoegnun/

Íslandsbanki Securities is managing the issuance and sale of the bonds, as well as their admission to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Please note that in case of discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

For further information, please contact Björn Eyþór Benediktsson, Chief Financial Officer, at eythorb@heimar.is