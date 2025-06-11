Pirucream® Debuts Bite-Sized Innovation at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show

MIAMI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pirucream, the original premium rolled wafer brand with European roots and Latin American flair, will debut its newest snack innovation, Pirucream Bites, at the 2025 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York. From June 29 – July 1, the brand will showcase and sample its indulgent bite-sized snackable confections at Booth #4114.

Pirucream Bites are available in three decadent flavors made with premium ingredients like hazelnuts from Tarragona, Spain, and 100% certified organic cocoa — Chocolate Hazelnut, Double Chocolate, and Coconut Crème. Offered in resealable 7oz stand-up bags with a suggested retail price of $4.99, Pirucream Bites provide the crunchy texture of a thin rolled wafer, combined with a smooth, creamy center. All Pirucream confections are free from artificial colors, high-fructose corn syrup, trans fats, and artificial sweeteners.

“Pirucream Bites represent an exciting evolution for our brand,” said Jonathan Sanchez, CEO of Sindoni North America. “We’ve taken our delicious heritage recipe and adapted it for today’s lifestyle, with the same quality of everyday indulgence. With this new line, we’re opening the door to entirely new retail conversations across the U.S.”

Already stocked at major retailers including Walmart, Publix, Walgreens, and CVS, Pirucream is using this year’s Show as a springboard to expand its U.S. retail footprint into new channels. The product line is backed by robust digital media, influencer partnerships, and high-impact in-store sampling designed to drive trial and repeat purchase.

“The reaction to Pirucream Bites has been overwhelmingly positive, our buyers are loving the taste and texture,” said Simone Luke, U.S. Head of Sales at Sindoni North America. “We’re thrilled to finally bring these to the Summer Fancy Food Show and can’t wait to connect with retailers, category leads, and distributors, to build what’s next for Pirucream in the States.”

Pirucream invites attendees to visit Booth #4114 to taste all three flavors, explore retail-ready display options, and learn more about the brand’s growing U.S. strategy. With distribution in over 20 countries across three continents, Pirucream continues to bring joy — and crunch — to consumers worldwide.

About Pirucream®

Pirucream is a brand operated by Sindoni North America. With clean-label credentials and global appeal, Pirucream delivers indulgent, responsibly crafted wafer rolls that resonate with today’s consumers. Founded in the 1970s by Italian brothers Giuseppe and Filippo Sindoni, Pirucream blends Italian tradition with bold innovation. The brand is headquartered in Miami, FL, and continues its U.S. expansion through leading national retailers and specialty channels. Learn more at PirucreamLovers.com or @PirucreamOficial on social.

