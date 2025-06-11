Maxim Group LLC Hires Andrew Brown as Head of Prime Brokerage Services

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full-service investment banking, securities, and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Brown as Head of Prime Brokerage Services. This strategic hire adds decades of fintech experience to accelerate the growth of Maxim’s prime brokerage platform.

Andrew Brown brings nearly 20 years of experience in financial markets, including over 15 years specializing in prime brokerage services at firms such as Merlin Securities, Wells Fargo Prime Services, and Cantor Fitzgerald LLC. Throughout his career, Mr. Brown has built deep, trusted relationships with hedge funds, family offices, and emerging asset managers. His ability to align innovative technology with tailored client service has earned him a reputation as a key partner to sophisticated investors navigating an increasingly complex marketplace.

“Andrew’s expertise and client-first mindset make him an ideal fit for our organization,” said Chris Fiore, President of Maxim Group. “He brings a strong track record of delivering customized solutions to hedge funds and family offices, and his leadership will be instrumental as we enhance our prime brokerage platform.”

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.