Stories & Makebelieve and MooresLabAI Announce Strategic Partnership and Mission to Shape Narratives

Two visionary forces in creativity and technology announce their strategic partnership. This moment is pivotal for Stories & Makebelieve, the creative studio and freelance consulting firm led by creative director Anne Renè Brashier, and MooresLabAI, an emerging AI startup focused on redefining chip design and development. Together, they create a new model for how storytelling and tech innovation can meaningfully converge.

“Moving into freelance work has given me the chance to work with the people building the future, the founders, engineers, and problem-solvers who are at the edge of what’s possible,” says Brashier. “What excites me about working with MooresLabAI is that I can take part in shaping how we understand and emotionally connect with powerful, often invisible technology. I’ve always believed that storytelling is about values, presence, and clarity. This collaboration lets me bring that belief into a space that’s shaping our world.”

Through Stories & Makebelieve, Brashier has led brand storytelling and multimedia campaigns across industries, with a fluency in emotionally resonant communication. Known for her hybrid approach that draws from theater, film, and interactive design, Brashier has directed films screened at international festivals. She also spearheaded branding work for major institutions and grassroots initiatives.

Brashier’s vast experience working within complex organizational transformations provided her valuable insight into aligning every decision with a brand’s core values. With this new chapter, she offers tech startups a combination of creative strategy, brand architecture, and hands-on media direction tailored for the agility and focus that early-stage companies demand.

Inspired by her architect father, Brashier emphasizes the emotional and sensory aspects of user experience. This aspect is evident in the works of Stories & Makebelieve, where great design bridges form and function, as well as structure and emotion. Through Brashier’s creative direction, the studio helps companies build brands that are as emotionally connective as they are strategically sound.

Stories & Makebelieve’s storytelling techniques involve leveraging sight, sound, and even scent to create moments that resonate long after first contact. Whether developing a brand’s launch video or designing the spatial experience of a live demo booth, the goal is to humanize technology through honest, thoughtful, and impactful storytelling.

That philosophy now infuses Stories & Makebelieve’s work with MooresLabAI. The startup, founded by industry veterans, built a next-generation AI-powered platform that intends to reduce the time and cost of chip development. Traditional chip design timelines and labor models are increasingly strained by market demands. MooresLabAI’s mission is to make chip design faster, more accessible, and more agile by integrating advanced agent-based AI systems into the process.

“Our goal is huge. We want to shift the standard timeline and scale of chip development. But we also want to make that ambition approachable,” Shelly Henry, co-founder and CEO of MooresLabAI, states. “Anne has helped us bring our bold vision to life without losing the human thread. The way she frames our story visually, emotionally, and strategically has enabled us to connect with customers in a way that feels fresh, grounded, and personal. She brings a clarity and artistic sensibility that sets our brand apart from the standard corporate tech fare.”

That approach will be evident at major upcoming events, where MooresLabAI will present its offering. Brashier leads the full creative direction of MooresLabAI’s presence at the prestigious Design Automation Conference (DAC), which will be held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, California, from June 22 to 25, 2025. Brashier is working with MooresLabAI’s leadership team to develop the booth layout, aesthetic, video content, and user flow.

Drawing from her background in theatrical staging and interactive experience design, Brashier crafts a visually distinctive and emotionally inviting space. Her video work also tells a story of a future shaped by smarter, more human-centered technology.

Later this fall, Brashier will also guide creative storytelling efforts for MooresLabAI’s presence at the AI Infra Summit, one of the industry’s largest full-stack AI infrastructure events. There, her role will once again center on helping the brand cut through technical noise with a narrative that highlights the human stakes of infrastructure innovation.

Brashier looks forward to making more impact through Stories & Makebelieve. Her work with MooresLabAI is only the beginning. She’s already in conversations with other forward-thinking startups that recognize the value of storytelling at the foundation of innovation. For her, the goal is creative evolution that centers the human spirit in spaces usually dominated by systems.

