Wandercraft announces Series D Round, bringing $75M in total funding secured for global acceleration of AI-powered robotics.

Clinical progress, industrial partnerships, and global recognition drive momentum in rehabilitation, personal mobility, and humanoid robotics.

New agreement with Renault Group accelerates commercialization and advances Wandercraft’s global robotics footprint.

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wandercraft, the global leader in self-balancing robotic mobility systems, today announced that it has secured $75 million funding and financing as part of its Series D round, with major contributions from Renault Group, PSIM fund, managed on behalf of the French State by Bpifrance as part of the France 2030 plan, Teampact Ventures and Quadrant Management. This influx of capital arrives during a time of rapid growth, increased global visibility, and product innovation in clinical, consumer, and industrial robotics.

The new funding will help propel Wandercraft into its next phase of growth: bringing Eve, the world’s first self-balancing personal exoskeleton, to market as early as 2026; expanding clinical adoption of its flagship rehabilitation system, Atalante X; and developing and deploying Calvin-40, its humanoid robot.

"The momentum we’ve achieved over the past few years is extraordinary,” said Matthieu Masselin, CEO and Co-founder of Wandercraft. “We’ve expanded globally, launched pivotal clinical trials, readied the commercialization of Eve, our personal exoskeleton, and entered a landmark partnership with Renault Group. This funding allows us to continue our mission of transforming how people live, move, and work across rehabilitation, home environments, and soon on factory floors.”

The news comes off the back of Wandercraft’s announcement with Renault Group, whereby the car manufacturer now has a minority stake ownership and a strategic partnership with Wandercraft. The partnership brings Renault Group’s industrial expertise to scale up production of Wandercraft’s exoskeletons and industrial robots, laying the groundwork for cost-efficient scaling of Eve and the broader Calvin humanoid family. Renault Group is also Wandercraft’s first commercial partner and customer of Calvin-40, named for its development time of just 40 days.

Calvin-40 is an industrial-grade robot intended for physically demanding tasks and the first humanoid robot developed by a European company. Calvin-40's rapid development was made possible by using Wandercraft’s rapid development process and existing leading-edge robotics platform integrated with NVIDIA Isaac technologies, including the NVIDIA Isaac GR00T N1 foundation model and the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform.

Looking ahead, the Series D funding will accelerate:

Commercial deployment of Eve, the personal exoskeleton , in home and outdoor environments.

in home and outdoor environments. A new phase of growth and support for Atalante X.

Industrial development and rollout of Calvin-40 and the broader Calvin humanoid family.



Paul-François Fournier, Executive Director of Bpifrance Innovation said, “We are delighted to renew our support for Wandercraft, which has been supported by the State with Bpifrance since 2017. This Series D alongside Renault Group will enable the company to accelerate the industrial deployment of its unique robotics technology and make the Eve exoskeleton accessible to as many people as possible. Access to health and mobility for all is indeed a strategic focus supported by the French State through the France 2030 plan.”

Today’s news follows a period of major growth since the company raised its Series C round of $45 million, led by Quadrant Management, which fueled U.S. commercial expansion and helped drive a tenfold increase in revenues. Other participants in the Series D round include LBO France, Mutuelles Impact – Managed by XAnge, Cemag Invest, Martagon Capital, and AG2R LA MONDIALE.

Wandercraft’s momentum comes from its dedication to restoring independence through self-balancing, hands-free robotic systems that allow upright movement without crutches or walkers. The technology is powered by AI and has been life-tested, refined through billions of simulations and tens of millions of real-world steps.

The result is a growing list of industry firsts and clinical achievements:

Clinical Innovation, Powered by AI

Received its first FDA clearance for rehabilitation exoskeleton Atalante X for stroke followed by a second FDA clearance in less than a year, then expanding its use in U.S. hospitals and clinics.

Launched the world’s first clinical trial of a self-balancing personal exoskeleton, Eve, designed to help individuals with severe mobility impairments walk hands-free at home and in their communities.

Deployed Atalante X in more than 100 hospitals and rehabilitation centers globally, including the Kessler Foundation, the Villa Beretta Rehabilitation Research Innovation Institute, and Vivantes Klinikum Spandau and Schön Klinik.

Evaluated in more than 20 clinical studies; key findings include meaningful improvements in walking speed, balance, independence, and postural control – often accompanied by perception of reduced pain, reduced spasticity, and increased muscle strength.

Enabled 2,500 people with mobility disabilities to take more than 14 million steps to date, rediscovering the freedom of upright movement once considered out of reach.



Rehabilitation Access in the Heart of New York

Opened “Walk in New York by Wandercraft,” the first walk center to offer regular exoskeleton walking sessions for people with mobility disabilities with conditions such as stroke and SCI.

The facility sits within Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, which also houses Wandercraft’s U.S. headquarters.

The company intends to establish the center as the first regional hub for Eve’s deployment ahead of its anticipated U.S. launch in 2026.



Product Innovation and Recognition

Showcased personal exoskeleton Eve at the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Torch Relay, symbolizing a new global standard in mobility technology.

Featured by NVIDIA at CES 2025 and their annual technology conference NVIDIA GTC, the “Super Bowl of AI”, recognizing Wandercraft’s use of NVIDIA’s state-of-the-art technology and physical AI to enable autonomous, hands-free walking.

Honored by SXSW with a 2025 Innovation Award in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category for its robotic exoskeleton, which represents one of the most transformative advancements in technology.

Joined the FT120 Index, France’s highest honor for startups, recognizing Wandercraft as a global leader in the field of robotics.

Wandercraft invites individuals to learn more about its ongoing clinical trial for Eve, the personal exoskeleton. The study evaluates real-world usability, focusing on ease of movement, endurance, and integration into daily life. Adults aged 18 and older with complete or incomplete motor SCI (at or above T6) may be eligible to participate, provided they have – or can secure – a physically able companion for support. To inquire or apply, email clinicaltrials@wandercraft.health.

Wandercraft is growing, and we’re seeking curious, mission-driven individuals to join our team. If you're passionate about shaping the future of mobility and tackling complex robotics challenges, check out our current openings, including roles in robot control, machine learning, customer care, and software leadership. Contribute your expertise and help us create technology that moves the world.

About Wandercraft

Wandercraft is a robotics company on a mission to restore mobility and expand what’s possible through self-balancing, AI-powered systems. Founded in 2012, Wandercraft is globally recognized for creating the world’s first self-balancing walking exoskeleton, Atalante X, which is used in more than 100 rehabilitation centers across four continents to assist individuals with disabilities in taking more than a million steps each month.

Building on over a decade of real-world experience and a proprietary neural network trained on billions of steps, Wandercraft is now bringing mobility beyond clinical settings. Its personal-use exoskeleton, Eve, is designed to assist wheelchair users in standing and walking in everyday life. Additionally, with the launch of the Calvin family of autonomous humanoid robots, Wandercraft is expanding its platform to support industrial and assistive tasks – relieving workers from hazardous labor and aiding caregivers in their daily activities.

With more than 30 patents and a deeply human mission, Wandercraft believes that everyone should have the chance to move freely – and that robotics should connect with people where they are, with reliability, responsiveness, and purpose. Learn more at wandercraft.eu.





