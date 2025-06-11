Enterprise Wearable Market Size to Hit USD 110.20 billion by 2032, at Robust 37.24% CAGR | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Wearable Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Enterprise Wearable Market Size was valued at USD 8.80 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 110.20 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 37.24% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

"Enterprise Wearables: Enabling Hands-Free Intelligence and Safer Workplaces"

The enterprise wearables market is growing rapidly, as more and more companies are looking for real-time data, remote collaboration, and workforce efficiencies. From manufacturing, logistics, construction and even healthcare, wearables like smartwatches, AR glasses, or biometric sensors are being deployed to improve safety, productivity, and the accuracy of tasks. Such hands-free information retrieval enabled by such devices can lead to more rapid action and operations that are more efficient. For example, 50 percent of construction companies are now using wearables to monitor safety, resulting in a 15–20 percent reduction in workplace injuries. U.S. Enterprise Wearable Market size was USD 2.02 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 21.78 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.68% during 2025-2032. Meanwhile, 40% of healthcare providers have implemented them for remote patient monitoring. As industry wearables intersect AI, IoT and connected environments, they are the tools that each enterprise should embrace on its overall industrial digitalization path.

Global Leaders in Enterprise Wearables: Regional Front-Runners Powering Industrial Transformation

North America leads the enterprise wearable market with a 34.33% share in 2024, due to tech infrastructure development and early enterprise adoption, majorly in the U.S. through investment in IT and use in logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest (CAGR 38.44% through 2032), driven by to rapid industrialization, digital workforce initiatives and from companies such as Fujitsu. This growth is led by China, whose manufacturing might and government-supported smart factory initiatives are far and away the most extensive in the world.

In Europe, rising safety regulations and digitalization fuel growth, with Germany leading through strong Industry 4.0 integration.

The UAE leads in the Middle East & Africa, while Brazil will drive the growth through growing industrial digitization and adoption of wearables for operational efficiency.

Enterprise Wearable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.80 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 110.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 37.24% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Wrist Wear, Eye Wear, Head Wear, and Others)

• By Technology (Bluetooth, Internet of Things (IoT))

• By End User (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Aerospace and Defense, IT and Telecom, Others)

Next-Gen Enterprise Wearables: From Smart Wrists to Intelligent Eyes and Connected Workforces

By Product Type

In 2024, the wrist wear segment led the Enterprise Wearable Market with a 46.41% share, and was widely adopted across industries such as healthcare and logistics, for checking health status, tracking, and productivity enhancement, helped by brands as Fitbit and Garmin.

The eyewear segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.75% from 2025 to 2032, with with the increasing demand for AR-enabled solutions from enterprises such as Microsoft and Vuzix, whose hands-free smart glasses are transforming training, remote assistance, and field operations.

By Technology

In 2024, Bluetooth led the Enterprise Wearable Market with a 57.47% revenue share, as it offers seamless low-power connectivity in devices such as smartwatches and headsets offered by notable brands such as Garmin and Samsung. It Fosters Live Monitoring and Effective Communication It allows for live monitoring and effective communication.

The IoT segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.33% from 2025 to 2032, with demand for smart, connected spaces as a key driving factor. Wearable IoT by RealWear and Zebra Technologies improves decision making, predictive maintenance and workforce safety in various industries.

By End User

In 2024, the manufacturing sector led the enterprise wearable market with a 32.86% share, as real-time safety and efficiency needs its driving demand. Other companies like ProGlove or Honeywell offer smart gloves, scanners and headsets for workers on the factory floor to make decision-making more efficient in production processes. With The MARK Display by ProGlove, hands-free is no longer at the mercy of user error, helping to increase productivity.

The healthcare segment is set to grow fastest at a 38.75% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, as clinical-grade wearables from the likes of Biobeat and Withings that can remotely monitor patients and deliver better care proliferate.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

RealWear Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Recent Developments:

In Nov 2024, Samsung’s Knox native solution, one now certified by BSI Germany, will deliver government-grade security without the need for third-party add-ons, providing seamless high-assurance mobile communication for global businesses and public sector.

In June 2024, Garmin Unveils 2024 Health Awards Finalists, Highlighting Global Wearable-Driven Wellness Innovations Products from 35 countries will showcase the latest health and wellness solutions at the Garmin Health Summit in Prague, Czech Republic, vying for top honors and a total of USD 10,000 in Garmin wearables.

