Heritage Grocers Group Launches “A Cut Above the Rest” Meat Campaign at Tony’s Fresh Market

ITASCA, Ill., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is excited to announce the launch of “A Cut Above the Rest” Meat Campaign at its Chicago-based banner company Tony’s Fresh Market.

This initiative highlights Tony’s long-standing commitment to delivering premium meats with unmatched quality, variety, and service across Chicagoland.

“Our meat department is built on four core pillars: quality, variety, freshness, and in-house expert butchers,” said Vince Gambino, Chief Merchandising Officer for Tony’s Fresh Market. “At the heart of this campaign is a simple promise: to ensure every customer receives the best cut, every time. From everyday meals to special occasions, our customers can count on Tony’s for unmatched quality and trusted expertise”.

Campaign Highlights Include:

A Cut Above the Rest: Celebrating Tony’s commitment to quality with USDA Choice beef, vegetarian-fed chicken, a full-service seafood department, and house-made sausages crafted with care.

Celebrating Tony’s commitment to quality with USDA Choice beef, vegetarian-fed chicken, a full-service seafood department, and house-made sausages crafted with care. Experts in Every Cut: Skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips.

Skilled butchers offering custom cuts, expert craftsmanship and cooking tips. Tony’s Grill Games Recipe Contest: Tony’s Fresh Market invites customers to enter Tony’s Grill Games Contest by sharing their favorite recipe on Instagram. To participate, customers can post a recipe using the hashtag #TonysGrillGames, tag @TonysFreshMarket, and follow the account. One lucky winner will receive a grand prize package including a $750 Tony’s Fresh Market Gift Card, a Traeger Grill, and a selection of premium grilling accessories. For more information visit: tonysfreshmarket.com/tonys-grill-games-giveaway.



Tony’s Fresh Market continues to set the standard for meat excellence in the region by offering excellent quality in addition to a trusted experience rooted in tradition, exceptional service, and a deep commitment to the Chicagoland area it has served for over 45 years.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) the largest specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity, and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

