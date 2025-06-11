Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – 2024 Annual Report 20-F

Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Dear Shareholders and Investors,
For sake of good order, Nordic American Tankers Limited (“NAT”) 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F that was filed on April 29, 2025 is available for download on both the SEC website at www.sec.gov and our website www.nat.bm (annual reports).
Any shareholder may receive a hard copy of NAT’s complete 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge upon request to the below contacts.
Our Annual General meeting date will be decided later.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd. www.nat.bm
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171