Emergence of Biodegradable Polymers Revolutionizing Environmental Sustainability Efforts: 2025 Report Focuses on Total Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical, Toray, BASF, Green Dot Bioplastics and Amcor

The "Biodegradable Plastic Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biodegradable plastic market is set to burgeon, expected to reach USD 21.10 billion by 2033 from USD 6.78 billion in 2024, boasting a CAGR of 13.45% from 2025 to 2033.

Key drivers include favorable government regulations, an increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging, and heightened environmental concerns. Government initiatives to ban single-use plastics further catalyze market growth, fostering wider adoption of biodegradable alternatives.

The market report categorizes by material types such as Polybutylene adipate Terephthalate (PBAT), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), starch blends, and others. It also segments by applications that include packaging, agriculture, and consumer goods, with a detailed analysis spanning multiple countries and key companies from 2025 to 2033.

With rising environmental awareness, there's a pronounced demand for biodegradable plastics, reducing the reliance on traditional plastics that contribute to significant pollution. This shift is particularly prevalent within the food and beverage industry, which increasingly seeks sustainable packaging options, thus presenting ample expansion opportunities.

Consistent technological advancements are making bio-based materials more affordable and durable, driving down costs and spurring market growth. Furthermore, increased demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods, alongside innovations in waste management technology, are propelling the sector forward.

Market players are actively pursuing strategies such as new product launches and partnerships to stay competitive. For instance, South Korea's SKC announced a significant investment to construct the world's largest biodegradable plastic plant in Hai Phong, Vietnam, set to enhance production of PBAT by 70,000 tons annually. These strategic moves are set to strengthen market positions and offer broader applications for biodegradable products.

Region-wise, the United States showcases significant growth, driven by consumer and legislative pushes for environmentally responsible alternatives. The United Kingdom sees rapid expansion due to strict regulations against plastic waste, while India experiences growth fueled by government initiatives. The market in the United Arab Emirates is also expanding amid robust government policies and increased consumer awareness.

Despite robust growth, challenges such as limited raw material availability and performance issues relative to conventional plastics remain. However, advancements in composting and recycling infrastructure and corporate sustainability initiatives are expected to mitigate these challenges, fostering further market development.

The competitive landscape includes major players like Total Corbion, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Toray Industries, BASF SE, Green Dot Bioplastics, and Amcor Limited, each contributing to the advancement and proliferation of biodegradable plastics across global markets.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $21.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Biodegradable Plastic

5.1 Market

5.2 Volume



6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share

6.2 Volume Share



7. Material Type

7.1 Polybutylene adipate Terephthalate (PBAT)

7.2 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

7.3 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

7.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

7.5 Starch Blends

7.6 Others



8. Applications Market

8.1 Packaging

8.2 Agriculture

8.3 Consumer Goods

8.4 Others



9. Country Market

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada

9.3 Germany

9.4 United Kingdom

9.5 France

9.6 Italy

9.7 Netherlands

9.8 Spain

9.9 China

9.10 South Korea

9.11 Japan

9.12 India

9.13 Indonesia

9.14 Malaysia

9.15 Argentina

9.16 Brazil

9.17 Mexico

9.18 Colombia

9.19 Saudi Arabia

9.20 South Africa

9.21 Israel

9.22 Australia

9.23 UAE

9.24 Rest of the World



10. Porter's Five Analysis



11. SWOT Analysis



12. Company Analysis

Total Corbion

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

Toray Industries

BASF SE

Green Dot Bioplastics

Amcor Limited

