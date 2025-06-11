XRP News: ETF Approval Odds Hit 92%, Nasdaq-Listed Webus Plans $300M Reserve, Whales Buying Frenzy Ensues

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you've been keeping an eye on XRP news lately, you know things are heating up fast. Institutional buyers are getting involved, whales are loading up, and now, the odds of a spot XRP ETF getting approved have soared past 90 percent.





This is not a drill. Between rising price action, fresh SEC filings, and real-world adoption, XRP is making a serious case for a major breakout, and it's pulling in the kind of attention that usually signals something big is coming. Read on to find out more, plus details of the new PayFi project, Remittix .

Institutional momentum is building behind XRP

Source: Binance

The buzz around XRP news has shifted from speculation to conviction. Just a few months ago, talk of an ETF approval felt like a long shot. Now, data shows approval odds climbing to 92 percent.

That kind of confidence doesn't happen by accident. It's being driven by a real shift in sentiment, strong technical indicators, and institutional players finally stepping in.

Webus commits to $300 million in XRP-backed reserves

Nasdaq-listed Webus International is making waves by filing a plan with the SEC to allocate $300 million into XRP as a strategic reserve. But this is more than just token storage.

Webus wants to use Ripple's tech to power its own cross-border transactions. This brings more credibility to XRP and demonstrates how blockchain is becoming a backbone for real business operations. It's not hype—it's infrastructure.

Whale wallets are waking up fast

Whales are not sitting on the sidelines either. Wallets holding between one and ten million XRP have scooped up over two billion tokens since late last year, according to Santiment.

That's not retail trading. That's strategic accumulation from big holders who expect a significant payoff. And the best part? These wallets are holding, not dumping. It's a long-term commitment.

XRP price trend is breaking out

Source: CoinMarketCap

The XRP price is reacting accordingly. Currently hovering around $2.21 and tapping $2.26 in recent sessions, it's up over 35 percent from earlier 2024 levels. Analysts are now eyeing a break above $3 if momentum continues.

And if the ETF gets the green light, expect inflows to explode. Some predict $8 billion in institutional capital could flow in during the first year alone.

Why the ETF matters more than you think

An ETF is not just another financial product. It's a gateway for traditional capital to flow into crypto with confidence. It brings legitimacy. It attracts conservative money. And it signals to the market that XRP is ready for the big leagues.

When XRP news hits mainstream finance, the next wave of interest won't just be from crypto Twitter; it'll come from Wall Street.

Remittix shows how utility turns heads

While XRP grabs headlines, Remittix is busy solving real problems. This payment platform lets users convert over 100 cryptocurrencies into fiat and send funds to global bank accounts instantly, all without needing to touch a crypto wallet.

The system is simple, transparent, and business-friendly. The Remittix Pay API enables companies to accept cryptocurrency and settle in over 30 global fiat currencies. For many, this is crypto finally doing what banks struggle to do—move money fast, cheaply, and without friction.

With over nearly $15.5 million raised in presale and growing user adoption, Remittix isn't just a token. It's a real tool for real people.

Final thoughts

From Webus building reserves to whale wallets stacking tokens, XRP is no longer just a speculative play. It is becoming a cornerstone of cross-border finance.

The ETF approval odds hitting 92 percent mark a turning point. And with price trends turning bullish, now is the time to pay attention.

Meanwhile, platforms like Remittix are showing how blockchain isn't just about price action; it's about practical value. That shift from hype to help is where the smart money is headed.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.com

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.