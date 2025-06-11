PIXO Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Innovative STEM Learning Kit

Created by professionals and tried out by kidults, PIXO is launching its first kit on Kickstarter next week, offering a fun, screen-positive way to learn how things work by actually building them.

Bear, Del. , June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIXO, an educational tech startup from Uruguay, is launching its first STEM learning kit on Kickstarter—an interactive DIY game console that lets kids build, code, and play their own video games while learning real-world tech skills.

PIXO is an educational STEM kit that lets kids assemble their own handheld game console, then teaches them how to code their own games through guided online courses. With plug-and-play wiring, no soldering, and clear step-by-step instructions, children as young as 8 can successfully build a functional electronic device from scratch.

“PIXO empowers children to go from passive screen users to active technology creators,” said Valentina Pereyra, founder and CEO of PIXO. “By combining electronics, programming, and creativity into one accessible platform, we're helping kids build real skills by making real things—while having fun.”

But PIXO isn’t just about hardware, it’s a full creative learning experience. Once the console is built, kids access an online platform where they learn to code their own games. The courses are age-appropriate and challenge kids to think like designers and developers. They can even share the games they build with other PIXO users worldwide.

Each console arrives with a set of precoded retro-style games developed by the PIXO team—Snake, Pong, Simon, and Block Builder. Once they’ve tried those, users can dive into coding lessons to create their own games or explore a growing library of community-made titles: Maze Escape, Flappy Bird, Breakout, Rapid Roll, Tank Blitz, and Connect 4 are already available to play.

The Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $30,000 to fund the first production run and expand the PIXO platform globally. Early backers will receive exclusive rewards, including limited-edition console colors and early access to new features.



Pixo brings the power of coding games into an even more tangible form. With Pixo, children assemble a physical game console and then program it. This bridges the digital and physical worlds: their code runs on a product they built with their own hands. And with the ability to remix and reprogram existing games, the possibilities are endless. By combining electronics, programming, and creativity, PIXO gives young learners real skills by creating real things.

PIXO is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with backers gaining early access to kits and exclusive content.

About PIXO

PIXO is an educational technology company based in Uruguay, dedicated to transforming how children learn science, technology, engineering, and math. By combining hands-on hardware with playful coding experiences, PIXO helps young learners build practical skills through creativity and experimentation. Founded in 2021 and supported by grants from ANII and the Uruguayan National Innovation Agency, PIXO continues to grow its impact across Latin America and beyond.

Press inquiries

PIXO

https://pixolearning.com

Valentina Pereyra

valentina@mundopixo.com

+59894552139

192 Bear Christiana Road

2139, Bear, DE 19701 US

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtube.com/embed/9AyVHgIEemY