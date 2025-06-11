Snoika Launches Enterprise-Grade AI SEO & Visibility Software at Viva Technology

New "AI Visibility Score" shows global brands exactly how often they win - or lose - the single answer delivered by ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and other AI search engines.

As AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity change how people search and make decisions, enterprise brands face new challenges. When someone types a question into AI assistants, do they ever see your brands and products in the answer - or only your competitors'?

PARIS, France , June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snoika, an AI SEO and content intelligence company, has officially launched its enterprise-grade AI Search Engine Visibility and Optimization SaaS this week at Viva Technology. Now, we are redefining how organizations measure and influence their presence in AI-generated answers.





Snoika - AI Search Engine Brand Visibility Insights





Why AI Search Engine Visibility Is Rewriting the SEO Playbook

In an AI-first search landscape, tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini no longer present pages of links; instead, they deliver a single, summarized answer. This shift places new demands on enterprise SEO. With the AI Visibility Score, Snoika enables brands to evaluate their frequency of appearance in these critical responses and pinpoint areas where visibility can be enhanced compared to their competitors.

"Enterprise leaders are realizing that traditional SEO is no longer enough," said Jevgenia Pogadajeva, CEO & Founder of Snoika. "Snoika shows whether your brand is the answer - and gives you the playbook to secure it."

Built for AI SEO at Enterprise Scale

Snoika's SaaS combines real-time visibility diagnostics with actionable AI SEO optimization. Key features include:

Prompt simulations mirroring the exact language decision-makers use

mirroring the exact language decision-makers use Competitive benchmarking across top AI systems to expose share-of-voice gaps

across top AI systems to expose share-of-voice gaps Tailored AI SEO recommendations for enterprise content

for enterprise content Brand-signal injection - expert articles, structured data, Wikidata and press citations-feeding authoritative facts straight into large language models

- expert articles, structured data, Wikidata and press citations-feeding authoritative facts straight into large language models A continuous reinforcement loop that pushes share-of-voice toward 90 per cent or higher across all major AI engines

Designed for multinational groups as well as digitally driven SMEs, Snoika lets global teams centralize and scale AI search engine visibility strategies across regions, business units and product lines.

AI Search Visibility Gains Attention at Viva Technology

During the week of Viva Technology, Snoika is showcasing brand visibility simulations and AI SEO benchmarks - revealing how AI search results differ dramatically from traditional rankings. Consult with Snoika experts to explore more and gain early access to new tools for large-scale AI strategy.

About Snoika

Snoika is the leading platform dedicated to AI search engine visibility and optimisation. It enables enterprise brands to be named, trusted and recommended by conversational engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity and Grok. Powered by proprietary tools - including Knowledge-Graph Gap Scan and Signal Injection - Snoika’s results-driven model provides marketing and communications teams with a measurable path to dominance in AI-first search. Learn how Snoika keeps global brands visible in the AI era at https://snoika.com.





Snoika - AI Search Engine Brand Visibility Overview





Press inquiries

Snoika

https://snoika.com

Jevgenia Pogadajeva, MSc

jevgenia@snoika.com





