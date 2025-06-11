Soil Testing Equipment Market to Reach USD 11.44 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid Adoption of Precision Agriculture and Sensor-based Digital Soil Health Innovations | SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Soil Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 5.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11.44 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.69% over the forecast period of 2025–2032. Rising awareness about nutrient-based fertilizer optimization and environmental compliance is fueling the Soil Testing Equipment Market, as stakeholders across agriculture and infrastructure seek cost-effective, data-rich soil analysis solutions.

The U.S. Soil Testing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.83% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.





Soil Testing Equipment Market Report Scope:

• Increasing Construction Activities and Infrastructure Development Projects Fuel Demand for Soil Testing Equipment Globally.

Chemical Testing, Semi-Automation, and Laboratory Use Drive Soil Testing Equipment Market Dominance in Agriculture

By Test Type

The chemical segment dominated the Soil Testing Equipment Market in 2024, holding approximately 43% of the market share. The segment’s supremacy can be ascribed to the widespread application of pH meters, nutrient analyzers, salinity detectors, and test kits, which are crucial in the assessment of soil fertility and chemical composition.

By Degree of Automation

In 2024, the semi-automatic segment captured the highest revenue share at 37% in the Soil Testing Equipment Market. The increasing acceptance of the part can be attributed to the perfect mixture of automation and manual intervention, making the machine affordable and easy to use.

By Site

The laboratory segment emerged as the leading site of use for soil testing equipment in 2024, securing the largest revenue share. Laboratories are considered ideal environments for maximum test accuracy, repeatability, and comprehensiveness. Issues of regulatory compliance, research focus, and precision agriculture relate to the richly equipped laboratory setups that result in high-output levels. Laboratories support virtually every type of test, whether it is a soil chemical test, physical attributes, or biological was of the soil.

By End Use

The agriculture segment was the dominant end-use category in the Soil Testing Equipment Market in 2024, accounting for 47% of total revenue. Effective fertilizer usage, matching the soil’s needs, adequate pest control, and overall planning demand vital information. As food demand increases worldwide and every acre of arable land comes under greater strain, farmers quickly turn to soil testing applications.

Asia Pacific Leads Soil Testing Equipment Market in 2024, North America to Surge Ahead with Smart Farming Innovation by 2032

In 2024, Asia Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the Soil Testing Equipment Market, contributing approximately 34.17% of the total global revenue. The leading position is driven by the increase in the implementation of precision agriculture techniques, attributed to the necessity to enhance crop productivity and soil-condition in countries with dense populations. The regional governments and private investors, as in the case of India, China, and Japan, invested substantially in boosting soil health infrastructure, with the Bhu Vision in India playing a crucial role.

North America is projected to witness the fastest growth in the Soil Testing Equipment Market from 2025 to 2032, with an anticipated CAGR of approximately 10%. The leading drivers of market expansion in the region include the growing focus on sustainable and smart agricultural practices, often associated with climate change. Soil testing is promoted by the regulatory bodies in the U.S. and Canada to meet the needs of better environmental compliance and precision farming.





