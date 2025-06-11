Metal Recycling Equipment Market to Reach USD 10.56 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rapid Industrialization and Rising Demand for Sustainable Metal Waste Management | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metal Recycling Equipment Market size was valued at USD 7.49 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.40% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The metal recycling equipment market is witnessing growth with a huge emphasis on circular economy models and sustainable manufacturing processes. The rising awareness about the conservation of resources, coupled with government stimulus for recycling metal scrap, is propelling the growth of the market.

The U.S. metal recycling equipment market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.00 billion in 2024 to USD 1.33 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.71%. The industry is expecting rapid growth as industrial scrap generation increases, strict environmental regulations drive efforts for recycling, and automated and smart recycling systems become increasingly adopted. Moreover, increasing prices of raw metals enhance the economic attractiveness for the storage of recycled metals, in turn, propelling the demand for new metal recycling machinery.





Key Players:

MARATHON

Advance Hydrau Tech Pvt Ltd.

CP Manufacturing Inc.

BHS Sonthofen GmbH

JMC Recycling Ltd.

Eldan Recycling A/S

General Kinematics Corporation

MHM Recycling Equipment

DANIELI CENTRO RECYCLING

FOR REC S.P.A

Baler Presses Dominate Metal Recycling Equipment Market in 2024, While Shredders and Industrial Applications Lead Fastest Growth.

By Equipment

The Baler Press segment dominated the market, accounting for 71.8% of the metal recycling equipment market share in 2024. Baler presses are used extensively for compressing scrap metal into heavy bales, making the process of handling, storing, and transporting them more manageable. They are a good choice in industries where efficiency and cost-effectiveness are needed.

The Shredders segment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment due to their capacity to process large amounts of metal scrap in a single pass, shredding complicated metal waste into smaller dimensions to be processed further. The growth trend is supported by technological advancements in shredding machines, such as increased automation and energy efficiency.

By Application

In 2024, the automotive segment leads the metal recycling equipment market, commanding a dominant 38% share. Metal scrap is produced during component and vehicle manufacturing, as well as during end-of-life vehicle processing, which is driving the demand for metal recycling equipment in the automotive industry. Further reinforcing this trend is the drive towards sustainability and circularity from the automotive manufacturers.

The industrial segment is recognized as the fastest-growing application area, as industries across sectors such as construction, manufacturing, and electronics increasingly implement metal recycling processes to optimize raw material usage and minimize environmental impact.

Asia Pacific Leads Global Metal Recycling Equipment Market in 2024 with 44% Share, Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Sustainable Initiatives

In 2024, Asia Pacific dominates the global metal recycling equipment market with a 44% share and remains the fastest-growing region. The efficient recycling infrastructure is required in countries like China and India due to increased industrialisation, progressive urbanization also results generating large volumes of scrap metal. In this respect, governments in the region proactively implement sustainable waste management policies and also interest by investing in recycling technologies. Moreover, increasing penetration of international recycling equipment manufacturers in the region by means of collaborations and establishment of local manufacturing facilities is likely to drive the market over the forecast period.

North America holds a significant share of the metal recycling equipment market due to the high level of recycling architecture, a well-developed industrial base, and strict environmental standards. A considerable amount of investment has gone into the U.S. and Canada to upgrade recycling facilities with state-of-the-art equipment designed to process metal waste effectively. Further increasing industrialization especially in automotive and construction sectors fuels regular requirement of the metal recycling solution. The continued focus on reducing land fill dependency in the region and increased resource efficiency will continue to drive the market growth.

Recent Development

In January 2024: Several metals recycling trade organizations, including the Federal Association of German Steel Recycling and Waste Management Companies (BDSV) based in Düsseldorf and the Association of German Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM) located in Berlin, released a report on the circular economy highlighting the important role of scrap metals in reducing emission levels.

