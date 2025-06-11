MulteFire Market to USD 19.6 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Demand for High-Capacity Private LTE Networks | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the MulteFire Market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a robust CAGR of 31.69% from 2024 to 2032.

In the U.S., the MulteFire market was valued at approximately USD 9.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 61.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2024–2032. Growth is driven by strong demand for private LTE in smart manufacturing, logistics, and enterprise IT networks. Government-backed spectrum liberalization and early 5G deployment further accelerate MulteFire adoption nationwide.





Key Players:

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation Altiostar (a Rakuten Symphony company)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CommScope Inc.

Sercomm Corporation

Airspan Networks Inc.

ZTE Corporation

ip.access Ltd. (Mavenir)

NEC Corporation

Casa Systems Inc.

MulteFire Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 19.6 billion CAGR CAGR of 31.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Rising demand for private wireless networks is boosting MulteFire adoption in industrial sectors.

By Equipment Type: Small Cells Dominate, Controllers to Register Fastest CAGR

The Small Cells segment in 2023 and held the largest share of more than 48% of revenue, owing to their wide deployment in the enterprise environment to create private LTE networks, which is highly sought after by companies for being cost-effective, high-capacity, and scalable. Furthermore, companies need dense connectivity support across a range of indoor and outdoor settings. The digital transformation, accompanied by increasing uptake of small cells, is likely to facilitate easy installation and capacity enhancement.

The Controllers segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR as there will be increasing demand for several network management and control, along with security layers for private LTE deployment. Further, only by 2032 will such controllers become indispensable for integrating AI, as well as analytics, into network infrastructure.

By End-User: Commercial & Institutional Buildings Lead, Healthcare to Grow Fastest

The Commercial & Institutional Buildings segment dominated the market and accounted for 39% of revenue share in 2023, accounting for the majority of the market share, as these places were the early adopters of the MulteFire technology owing to its advantages in security, communication, and facility management. Enterprises and institutions are demanding private LTE networks due to their increased control, operational excellence, and data safety.

The Healthcare segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate as wireless communication is used to access telemedicine, patient monitoring facilities, and medical IoT. MulteFire allows hospitals and clinics to provide patient care and data integration between devices while ensuring privacy and following regulations.

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Growing Fastest

North America holds the largest share of the global MulteFire Market in 2023, due to the region’s strong infrastructure and the early adoption of private LTE networks. In addition, major investments in smart cities and industrial automation, and the presence of large tech companies.

Asia-Pacific also registers high growth through the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid pace of urbanization, growing industrial bases in China, India, and other countries, and the government's focus on digitization also increase the implementation opportunities across the region. The adoption by various small and medium enterprises is seen to increase as a result of the high affordability of these solutions across North America.

Recent Developments in 2024

In March 2024, Nokia launched its next-generation MulteFire small cell solution for industrial IoT applications.

In April 2024, Ericsson collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate MulteFire with cloud-native private network solutions.

In May 2024, Qualcomm announced an enhanced MulteFire chipset with increased spectral efficiency and IoT support.





