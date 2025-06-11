Canadian education leaders call on the federal government to prioritize education during the upcoming G7 Summit

OTTAWA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education is the foundation of thriving democracies. This is why public education organizations across Canada – the Association of Canadian Deans of Education, the Canadian Association of Principals, the Canadian Teachers’ Federation, and the EdCan Network – are urging the federal government to ensure education is a significant area of focus for the G7 Summit, June 15-17, in Kananaskis, Alberta.

As Canada prepares to host leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States to discuss current events and crises facing the world, we call on leaders to carefully consider the vital role education plays in nation-building. Education makes the difference between communities and countries that work well and those that struggle. On June 7, 2025, Prime Minister Carney announced that the G7 Summit agenda will be “anchored in building stronger economies” with Canada seeking “agreements and coordinated action on three core missions”: protecting our communities and the world, building energy security and accelerating the digital transition, and securing the partnerships of the future.

None of this is possible without quality inclusive public education in every country. The G7 Summit gathers leaders from some of the world’s most advanced and influential democracies, and we strongly encourage our federal government to ensure world leaders focus on public education as a pillar of democracy, a determinant of health, and a basis for economic prosperity. At a point in time when many countries and their citizens are struggling, we urge the Canadian government to seize this opportunity to lead the way forward to a more prosperous, sustainable, and equitable future for G7 countries, and – by extension – the world.

Public education has been significantly underfunded in most G7 countries for decades and the situation is far worse in middle- and low-income countries. Chronic underfunding has led to a global teacher retention and recruitment crisis, the deprofessionalization of teaching, and myriad challenges for children and youth. Further, having an uneducated citizenry only serves despots and dictators; it does not drive democracies. Investing in education is an investment in a better future.

Collectively, our group of national education organizations endorses all 59 United Nations recommendations for transforming the teaching profession. We highlight Recommendation 7, calling for adequate funding of education, as an important point of departure for the G7 Summit. Recognizing your role as leaders poised to shape the future, we urge you to implement the UN recommendations and to ensure education is given the prominence needed. We are counting on you.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 370,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 33-million educators.

Media contact

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs

Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)

nquintao@ctf-fce.ca

Mobile: 613-688-4319