The Carlton at the Lake earns prestigious Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation

Chicago, IL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) proudly announces that The Carlton at the Lake in Chicago, IL has successfully attained Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation, meeting or surpassing the required standards of care for accreditation.

Receiving the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation demonstrates The Carlton at the Lake’s continued commitment to patient safety and patient care. The Enhanced Respiratory Care program integrates best practices for ventilator support by emphasizing patient safety and patient care through evidence-based strategies, which includes specialized training for respiratory therapists, advanced weaning techniques, patient-centered care, and state-of-the-art ventilator technology, all to promote comprehensive care and optimal outcomes for patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation.

The Enhanced Respiratory Care accreditation addresses a crucial gap in healthcare standards. Previously, the absence of a unified quality benchmark for Mechanical Ventilation (MV) facilities made it difficult for families to differentiate between the care each MV facility is capable of providing. The new standard, endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC), is rooted in evidence-based practices refined over years in Tennessee and helps highlight a facility’s commitment to ventilator support.

Dr. Clyde Heflin, a member of the Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards Committee, emphasized the importance of this standard: "Before this, patient placement often depended on factors unrelated to care quality. This accreditation ensures care is based on established, proven standards."

Michael Wong, Executive Director of PPAHS, commended The Carlton at the Lake, stating, "This facility now stands as a beacon of superior care for Chicago communities, offering peace of mind to families entrusting their loved ones to its staff."

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Standards of Care are supported and endorsed by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Carl Hinkson, MS, RRT-NPS, ACCS, FAARC (President, American Association for Respiratory Care) writes :

“The American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) would like to express our support and endorsement of your efforts in developing standards of care and facility accreditation for long-term mechanical ventilation in skilled nursing facilities. As the leading professional association for respiratory therapists in the United States, we recognize the importance of ensuring patients receive the highest quality care possible.”

The Enhanced Respiratory Care Program is based on standards published by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Utilized in Tennessee, this Program has achieved liberation rates of 65% and has earned national recognition of excellence from the American College of Chest Physicians .

For more on the Enhanced Respiratory Care Accreditation, please visit

https://ppahs.org/accreditation-of-facilities/

To apply for Accreditation, please go to https://ppahs.org/apply-for-accreditation/

About The Carlton at the Lake

The Carlton at the Lake is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Chicago, IL accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), demonstrating its commitment to maintaining high standards of care. The facility provides comprehensive healthcare services including 24-hour skilled nursing care, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, ventilator care, cardiac rehabilitation, specialized wound care, and respite care. The facility features private and semi-private rooms equipped with modern amenities such as high-speed internet and cable TV. The facility also provides additional services such as orthopedic rehabilitation, telemedicine, and transitional care.

Residents at The Carlton at the Lake enjoy various amenities and activities, including serene outdoor spaces, art and fitness programs, movie nights, and music events.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health and Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is ranked internationally as a top-100 patient safety organization (Agilience Authority Index) and is a national advocacy force for addressing patient health and safety priorities shared by patients, physicians, regulators, and industry. PPAHS seeks to ensure that the best medications, medical inventions, and technology that can improve care and reduce costs are employed. PPAHS works to advance patient health and safety by developing and highlighting best practices and recommendations through better use and application of clinical practices and experiences, information technologies and checklists, and healthcare information. As a voice in support of ideas and innovation that can improve care, we encourage a health ecosystem that fosters a culture of patient safety. For more about PPAHS, please visit www.ppahs.org .

