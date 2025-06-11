Dogecoin, Cardano In Doubt As New PayFi Star Remittix Soars

New York, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Projects like Cardano and Dogecoin have earned their stripes on the long road. However, both Cardano and Dogecoin are facing stiff competition from newcomers with legitimate 100x potential, which could ultimately outperform them in 2025 as both big-caps try to cling on to fading glory and a tenuous grasp on the top 10.





One of those projects poised for a massive run this year is newly-launched PayFi protocol Remittix (RTX) , which is being tipped as the “new XRP” thanks to its revolutionary crypto-to-fiat payment gateway looking to flip the script on the $190T cross-border payments industry. Here’s why Remittix can outperform Cardano and Dogecoin this year.

Cardano bulls eyeing $1

Cardano has reestablished control above the key $0.72 threshold, an inflection point both technically and psychologically. After briefly dipping below the $0.69 floor, Cardano bulls reclaimed it in early May, triggering a meaningful shift in daily and 4-hour market structure. The decisive break and retest of $0.72 a mid-March swing high during the $1.15 to $0.55 correction signals renewed buyer confidence. Volume trends (OBV) confirm sustained demand, while RSI rebounding off 50 further supports bullish momentum. If momentum holds, a push toward the mid-range ceiling near $0.90 is likely. If Cardano bulls can hold serve at $0.90 and turn it into support, a push to $1 is likely. That opens the door to a further 2x run to $2.

ADA/USDT monthly chart. Source: TradingView

Dogecoin is making a push to $0.25

OG meme coin Dogecoin surged 42% so far on the year, currently trading at $0.20 and making a push towards the critical psychological levels of $0.25 at press time. What was once believed to be a rally running on empty, stalling the price action at key resistance levels, is now a full-blown push to a clean break at $0.25.

DOGE shifted the momentum with a clean, confident break above $0.20. That opens the next leg up to $0.25, but it’s going to take more than memes; it needs sustained volume and a true shift in sentiment.

Dogecoin monthly chart. Source: TradingView

Right now, the buzz is growing but not booming. Social dominance rose to 1.76%, showing DOGE is back on the radar. Yet, with social volume sitting at just 96, the hype hasn’t hit full stride. That disconnect suggests early interest is back, but retail hasn’t piled in. For DOGE to break out, the crowd’s got to follow the noise and fast.

DOGE social dominance. Source: Santiment

Remittix flipping the script on global payments with $15M raise

While Cardano and Dogecoin struggle to maintain relevance in the top 10, newly-launched PayFi powerhouse Remittix is gearing up to steal the whole damn show in 2025. Built on Ethereum but playing its own game, Remittix blends crypto speed with real-world purpose, delivering near-instant global payments without banks, borders or bureaucracy slowing things down.

Running on Ethereum, RTX powers the Remittix Pay API, a seamless crypto-to-fiat rail built for speed, scale and zero friction. One with a 1% flat fee and 0% on FX when making a crypto-to-fiat payment to any bank in the world.

At just $0.0781, RTX is primed to break out, with analysts eyeing gains north of 1,000%. This is the kind of asymmetrical play that institutional capital loves to front-run, before the headlines catch up. Because while the market clings to memes and maybes, Remittix is quietly rewriting the rules of fintech. Already raising past $15.6M in its presale, Remittix is bringing the same energy that XRP once did when the latter first came out in 2012.

RTX to outperform Dogecoin and Cardano in 2025

While ADA and DOGE cling to past glory amid losing mindshare to new projects, Remittix is primed to pump harder than both will this year. If Remittix manages to snap up a trickle of that $190T market size, RTX could turn in XRP-sized gains.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their presale here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.