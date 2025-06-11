UK Angling App Catch Launches in the US, Casting Its Line Across the Atlantic

London, United Kingdom, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catch, a United Kingdom-based angling app, has announced its expansion into the United States market. Its mission has always been to digitize and modernize the outdated and fragmented recreational fishing experience. Now, the company is bringing its community-first, tech-driven model to the American angler market, introducing a new era of fishing innovation and connectivity in the region.

“We started Catch to solve a particular problem we saw in the UK: outdated, disconnected experiences for anglers and fishery owners. We digitized what was essentially a paper and post-it note industry,” Catch co-founder Tim Price says. “But the mission was never about the UK alone. The US has an enormous and vibrant angling community, and we heard their appetite for something better. This expansion is about meeting that demand with a platform shaped by anglers, for anglers.”

Catch was born out of the dual passions of its founders. They have a lifelong love of fishing and an extensive background in technology. When the company launched in the UK in 2022, the recreational angling scene was largely offline. Venues operated without modern booking systems, marketing strategies, or even websites, relying on word-of-mouth, social media pages, and walk-ins.

For anglers, finding up-to-date information or making bookings was cumbersome, inconsistent, and frustrating. Catch tackled these inefficiencies by building a centralized digital ecosystem. “We developed Catch to be a marketplace that connects thousands of UK fishing venues with tens of thousands of anglers through a single platform,” Price says.

Essentially, Catch is about delivering convenience, insight, and community. Anglers can discover top venues, book spots with confidence, track catches with AI-assisted reports, and record tactics and conditions through session notes. Features like Catch Blueprints allow users to map out their favorite fishing locations, while Pro Rewards offers exclusive discounts on fishing gear. These features were directly shaped by feedback from the Catch community. Every product decision has been driven by the needs and desires of real anglers, creating an evolving platform that grows with its users.

Its impact in the UK has been evident. The growing community frequently praises the ease of use and the added peace of mind it brings. As one UK user said, “I used this app four times now to book our fishing weekends away. Their customer service is the best I have ever experienced. I would highly recommend it.” Others echo this sentiment, calling it “the future of fishing” and applauding the simplicity and transparency of the user experience.

Now, with its entry into the US market, Catch is poised to deliver that same value to a new audience. While the American fishing landscape differs significantly, Catch will focus initially center on its companion app features. These include AI-powered catch reports, session tracking, blueprints, and angler rewards. This launch model reflects an understanding of the segmentation within US angling culture, from freshwater bass anglers to saltwater charter groups.

Catch looks forward to delivering a uniquely American experience through the app. The upcoming months will see the release of tailored features that reflect regional fishing styles, license systems, and species preferences. Beyond that, Catch plans to become the go-to platform for fishing guides and captains, helping them fill boats and reach new customers through free listings and integrated booking systems.

A key part of the Catch roadmap includes partnerships with US-based fishing guides and captains. These collaborations aim to streamline the booking experience for anglers and guides at no cost to the guides themselves. As with everything in the Catch ecosystem, the emphasis is on enabling connection, boosting visibility, and removing barriers.

