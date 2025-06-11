Eclipse Automation awarded a series of contracts supporting global nuclear refurbishments in Romania and China

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Automation, part of Accenture, recently signed multiple contracts related to the design, manufacture and supply of Automated Tooling and Equipment in support of the upcoming CANDU® nuclear reactor refurbishment projects at Cernavoda, Romania and Qinshan, China. The contracts have a diverse scope that includes the design, manufacture and supply of equipment such as automated inspection tools, radioactive material handling equipment, reactor component retrieval systems, volume reduction systems, state-of-the-art control systems and an internal remote-control center.

“As a long-term player in the nuclear industry, this win further solidifies Eclipse Automations’ position as a trusted and reliable partner to AktinsRéalis, and other stakeholders in the nuclear industry,” commented Steve Mai, CEO, Eclipse Automation. “In the last decade, Eclipse has delivered automated solutions and equipment to support nuclear refurbishment work at the Embalse reactor in Argentina, and at the Darlington and Bruce nuclear generating stations in Canada”.

These refurbishment contracts add to the fortification of Canada’s nuclear supply chain and expanding its nuclear strengths, two topics which are core to resilience and growth of the Canadian nuclear sector to 2050, according to Accenture’s 2050 nuclear futures report.

“Eclipse is a long-standing valued partner, demonstrating commitment to the nuclear industry with a focus on safety, quality, schedule and cost performance; all factors that are critical to the successful refurbishment of CANDU® reactors globally," said Matthew Ross, Senior Vice- President, International Life Extension, Candu Energy Inc., an AtkinsRéalis company. “Based in Cambridge and part of the Canadians for CANDU campaign, Eclipse is an important partner in our expanding supply chain. I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Eclipse takes an innovative approach by combining proven technology solutions with a deep understanding of nuclear quality requirements, while fostering a strong culture of health and safety. This enables our nuclear team to deliver reliable high-quality equipment on-time and on-budget to nuclear refurbishment projects both in Canada and around the world.

A significant portion of this work is carried out in Ontario, where our dedicated nuclear team in Cambridge designs, manufactures, assembles, and tests specialized nuclear tools and equipment for all types of nuclear projects. Our team's extensive industry experience includes prior involvement in CANDU® refurbishment, waste management and other nuclear projects, further strengthening our experience and capability to support other complex nuclear initiatives both in Canada and around the world. In addition to our Canadian operations, Eclipse maintains a global presence with facilities in USA, Europe and Asia.

About Eclipse:

Eclipse Automation, part of Accenture, provides innovative automation solutions that reinvent manufacturing. Our decades of experience, use of physical and digital tenets to connect the top floor to the shop floor. Eclipse’s nuclear team consists of highly trained experts who specialize in automating and optimizing nuclear operations. With deep experience across the entire nuclear lifecycle - from new builds, to operations, life extensions, late life management, waste management, decommissioning and remediation – our team understands the intrinsic elements, including tooling and processes. Eclipse is vertically integrated, with in-house capabilities to design, manufacture, assemble and test custom equipment and tooling. Eclipse is committed to upholding the highest-quality standards. A global presence in North America, Europe, and Asia means we apply local expertise and global insights to solve automation challenges.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14f47033-4f18-4efb-a92d-6ce8b889bcaf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9683abdf-193a-4fb1-baea-b8b98602a49b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24487587-4625-43c1-a1ab-da02bfec0bc4

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6ce1d79-695a-49aa-ac08-44e3d5612786