Summary of Bigbank AS Webinar: Introduction to the Public Offering of Subordinated Bonds

On 11 June 2025, Bigbank AS held a webinar introducing the public offering of its subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

During the webinar, Bigbank AS Management Board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann presented an overview of the Bigbank Group, including the Group’s financial results and the terms and conditions of the subordinated bond offering.

The webinar recording is available at: https://youtu.be/89x1Kgen_tk.

Further information about the public offering of subordinated bonds is available at: https://investor.bigbank.eu.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 30 April 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 274 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 170,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

