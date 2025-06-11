The Social Place Launches New Digital Platform to Advance Nigeria’s Digital and Community Growth

Lagos, Nigeria , June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Place, a leading voice in Nigeria’s digital communications space, proudly announces the launch of a new online platform, www.seyitinubu.com, showcasing initiatives, leadership insights, and the growing impact of digital innovation across Nigeria.





Seyi Tinubu exudes confidence and determination as he leans over an office desk, his gaze fixed directly at the camera, embodying the visionary leadership driving Nigeria's digital and philanthropic advancement.





A newly launched digital platform, www.seyitinubu.com, captures and documents the growing influence of one of Nigeria’s most notable young leaders, Seyi Tinubu. The site offers an in-depth look at his expanding role in business, philanthropy, and public perception, showcasing his efforts to transform the digital advertising industry and uplift the next generation of Nigerians.

As the dynamic CEO of Loatsad Promomedia and the founder of the Noella Foundation, Seyi Tinubu stands at the helm of innovation and opportunity creation. His mission is clear: to drive progress, cultivate opportunities, and sculpt a promising future for Nigeria and beyond. Born on October 13, 1985, Seyi's path has been marked by a quest for knowledge, growth, and substantial impact, spanning continents and cultures.

With an educational foundation in Business Administration from the University of Maryland, USA, and a Law degree from the University of Buckingham, Seyi Tinubu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2013. His journey is a testament to the power of enduring passion for business, leadership, and community enrichment. Seyi's approach to business and societal impact is methodical and visionary, encompassing a broad spectrum from strategic vision setting and market analysis to impactful execution and continuous optimization. His leadership fosters innovation and delivers tangible results, ensuring a legacy of growth and community transformation.

Under his leadership, Loatsad Promomedia has emerged as a key player in Nigeria’s out-of-home advertising sector, delivering creative and data-driven solutions to some of the country’s leading brands. Tinubu’s vision has cultivated a company culture of bold innovation and high-impact delivery.

Equally impactful is his work through the Noella Foundation, which he founded in 2014. The Foundation’s programs span education, healthcare, and youth entrepreneurship, providing scholarships, startup grants, and mentorship opportunities to young Nigerians. It remains a powerful vehicle for socioeconomic transformation, particularly among underserved communities.

He is the only surviving son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party as of 2023. While not a politician himself, Seyi’s influence has expanded into civic and public-facing roles.

The launch of seyitinubu.com is not merely biographical - it is a real-time archive of a rising figure’s professional milestones, philanthropic impact, and growing role in Nigeria’s socio-economic and political future.

About Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu is a Nigerian entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the CEO of Loatsad Promomedia. He is also the founder of the Noella Foundation, an initiative aimed at empowering young Nigerians through access to education, healthcare, and business support. Seyi's work spans various sectors, aiming to bridge innovation and impact for sustainable community development. Learn more at www.seyitinubu.com.



About Loatsad Promomedia

Loatsad Promomedia Limited is a leader in Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, specializing in high-impact, strategically located billboards and advertising platforms that enhance brand presence and visibility. With years of experience, we have built a reputation for innovation, excellence, and integrity in the advertising landscape. Learn more at www.loatsadpromomedia.com.



About Noella Foundation

Noella Foundation was founded in 2018 by Layal Tinubu and her husband Seyi Tinubu. Their mission was clear – to work with a dedicated network of partners to develop and execute impactful initiatives that address various key challenges that the Nigerian society currently faces: for instance, to transform the lives of vulnerable and marginalized women, children/young adults and the elderly in specific communities and provide lasting solutions. Learn more at www.noellafoundation.com.



Captivating the audience with his passion, Seyi Tinubu speaks at a public event, radiating the fervor and commitment he brings to transforming Nigeria through digital innovation and community empowerment.