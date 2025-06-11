Jetblack Corp. Announces Launch of Meme Coin: A Strategic Blockchain Initiative Set for June 23, 2025

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jetblack Corporation (OTC: JTBK), a publicly traded leader in innovation, is pleased to announce the launch of its proprietary crypto coin on June 23, 2025. This strategic initiative reflects Jetblack Corp.’s commitment to advancing blockchain technology and engaging its global community through a project rooted in innovation, creativity, and shared value.

The meme coin is designed to leverage the growing influence of decentralization and meme culture, offering a unique opportunity for stakeholders to participate in a dynamic, community-driven ecosystem. Developed with meticulous planning and a focus on long-term sustainability, Jetblack aims to bridge entertainment and innovation, aligning with Jetblack Corp.’s mission.

“We are excited to introduce our crypto coin as a bold step into the blockchain space,” said Daniel A. Goldin, Chief Executive Officer of Jetblack Corp. “This project underscores our dedication to innovation and our belief in the power of community engagement.”

Key Details of the Upcoming Launch:

Launch Date : June 23, 2025

: June 23, 2025 Coin Name : Revealed at Launch

: Revealed at Launch Blockchain Platform : Solana

: Solana Total Supply : 1 Billion Tokens

: 1 Billion Tokens Float: 88.5% of float distributed and freely tradable





Jetblack Corp. invites the global community to explore the project co-developed by Jetblack Corp., name of token to be announced on June 23rd. Further information, including tokenomics and the project roadmap, will be available at JetblackCorp.com . Updates will also be shared through the company’s official channels on X @JetblackCorp. or through official PR channels.

For inquiries, please contact IR@JetblackCorp.com .

About

Jetblack Corp. is a dynamic and diverse holding company dedicated to driving innovation across multiple industries. With a forward-thinking approach, we empower transformative ideas and create lasting value through our strategic investments and operations. Our portfolio spans a cutting-edge real estate division, delivering innovative property solutions, and a pioneering blockchain token launch set for June 23, 2025, revolutionizing blockchain ecosystems. At Jetblack Corp., diversity fuels our vision, and innovation shapes our future.

Disclosures

The meme coin (token) is intended for community engagement and is not offered as an investment, security, or financial instrument. Participation in meme coins and crypto tokens involves significant risks, including high volatility and potential loss of value. Jetblack Corp. does not guarantee any financial returns or outcomes associated with the meme coin. Interested parties should conduct their own research and consult with qualified professionals before participating.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell securities or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than those of historical fact and may be identified by terms such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Market Risks: Fluctuations and volatility associated with the Company’s industry and operations; Financing Challenges: The inability to secure sufficient capital or financing to execute the business plan; Economic Conditions: Adverse changes in local, national, or global economies; Competition: Increasing competitive pressures within the industry; Key Personnel: The potential loss of key employees, which could significantly impair operations and success; External Disruptions: Unforeseen events such as pandemics, including COVID-19, or other global health crises that may disrupt business activities. The projections and plans described in this press release are contingent upon the Company raising adequate capital or securing financing. Failure to obtain such funding may prevent the Company from implementing its business plan, potentially leading to business failure. Investors should note that a majority of start-ups and small businesses do not succeed, heightening the risk of losing part or all of their investment. The Company’s stock is currently classified as a penny stock, which is subject to significant risks, including wide bid-ask spreads, illiquidity, and volatility. As a result, investors may face difficulties selling their shares at the desired time or price—or at all—and may encounter challenges locating a broker-dealer willing to facilitate trades. In certain circumstances, investors could lose their entire investment. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views regarding future events and are based on assumptions subject to the risks and uncertainties outlined above, as well as other factors related to operations, financial performance, growth strategy, and liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, given their inherent uncertainty and susceptibility to change. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investors should carefully consider the substantial risks involved, including the possibility that external factors—such as pandemics or other uncontrollable events—could severely impact operations and lead to the loss of their entire investment.