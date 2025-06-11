The World Market for Superconducting Wires: A Review of 2021-2024 with Forecasts Through 2025-2034

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Superconducting Wire Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Superconducting Wire Market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach USD 2.28 billion by 2034, driven by the rising demand for highly efficient energy systems, advancements in medical technology, and a surge in research and development spending.

The market is gaining momentum as governments, research institutions, and private enterprises accelerate investments in next-generation power infrastructure, medical equipment, and advanced transportation systems. Growing environmental concerns, combined with the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions, are further propelling the adoption of superconducting wires. These wires are increasingly viewed as critical components that enable disruptive technologies, from smart cities and renewable energy integration to innovations in space exploration and electric aviation. As countries push toward decarbonization and grid modernization, superconducting wire technology is positioned at the center of a rapidly evolving energy and technology landscape.







The growing focus on smart grid deployment and major power infrastructure upgrades is firmly positioning superconducting wire as a key enabler of long-distance, low-loss power transmission. Governments in the United States, China, and Japan are proactively integrating superconducting technology into their national grids to boost performance and minimize transmission inefficiencies. In transportation, superconducting components are seeing wider adoption in high-speed systems like magnetic levitation trains and future electric aviation applications, where benefits such as higher power density, significant space savings, and reduced operational losses are critical to success.



In terms of product category, low-temperature superconductors (LTS) are projected to achieve USD 1.36 billion by 2034. Their popularity stems from widespread use across established high-performance systems in healthcare, scientific research, and energy infrastructure. These superconductors, primarily made from niobium-titanium and niobium-tin, are valued for their high critical magnetic fields and operational stability in extreme environments. Their proven reliability in critical applications like MRI machines, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) systems, and particle accelerators continues to drive sustained demand.



From an application standpoint, the energy and power segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2034. Rising electricity consumption in rapidly urbanizing economies is pressuring utilities to build more efficient and resilient grids. Superconducting wires are being incorporated into next-generation transmission and distribution networks, offering ultra-low resistance pathways that dramatically cut power losses, support higher voltage levels, and improve the reliability of smart grids.



The United States superconducting wire market generated USD 183.55 million in 2024, powered by rising demand across healthcare, defense, energy, and mobility sectors. Growth is being fueled by the expanded adoption of MRI and NMR systems, grid modernization efforts, and greater deployment of superconducting technologies in public transit and defense projects. Robust government-backed R&D initiatives and strong collaboration between public and private sectors are speeding up new product development and commercialization.



Ampeers LLC, Nexans, High-Temperature Superconductors Inc., Hitachi, Supercon Inc., MetoX International, Prysmian, ASG Superconductors Ltd., Sumitomo Electric, Bruker Corporation, SuperOX, Luvata Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Japan Superconductor Technology Inc., Fujikura, Kiswire Advanced Technology, FURUKAWA ELECTRIC, and LS Cables & Systems are among the key players driving market dynamics. Leading companies are expanding production capacities, investing heavily in proprietary material technologies, and forming cross-sector collaborations. Strategies like localized manufacturing, early-stage partnerships with end-users, and customized superconducting wire solutions for specific medical and industrial needs are helping players meet evolving market demands and strengthen their competitive edge.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculation

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid

1.4.2.2 Public



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Trump administration tariff analysis

3.2.1 Impact on trade

3.2.1.1 Trade volume disruptions

3.2.1.2 Retaliatory measures

3.2.2 Impact on the industry

3.2.2.1 Supply-side impact (raw materials)

3.2.2.1.1 Price volatility in key materials

3.2.2.1.2 Supply chain restructuring

3.2.2.1.3 Production cost implications

3.2.2.2 Demand-side impact (selling price)

3.2.2.2.1 Price transmission to end markets

3.2.2.2.2 Market share dynamics

3.2.2.2.3 Consumer response patterns

3.2.3 Key companies impacted

3.2.4 Strategic industry responses

3.2.4.1 Supply chain reconfiguration

3.2.4.2 Pricing and product strategies

3.2.4.3 Policy engagement

3.2.5 Outlook and future considerations

3.3 Regulatory landscape

3.4 Industry impact forces

3.4.1 Growth drivers

3.4.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.5 Growth potential analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive landscape, 2024

4.1 Strategic dashboard

4.2 Innovation & sustainability landscape



Chapter 5 Market Size and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Low temperature superconductor (LTS)

5.3 Medium temperature superconductor (MTS)

5.4 High temperature superconductor (HTS)



Chapter 6 Market Size and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Energy and power

6.3 Medical

6.4 Transportation

6.5 Research

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Market Size and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Million)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 North America

7.2.1 U.S.

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 UK

7.3.2 France

7.3.3 Netherlands

7.3.4 Italy

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Germany

7.3.7 Russia

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 China

7.4.2 India

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 South Korea

7.4.5 Australia

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 Saudi Arabia

7.5.2 UAE

7.5.3 Qatar

7.5.4 Kuwait

7.5.5 South Africa

7.5.6 Egypt

7.6 Latin America

7.6.1 Brazil

7.6.2 Argentina

7.6.3 Peru



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Ampeers LLC

8.2 ASG Superconductors Ltd.

8.3 Bruker Corporation

8.4 Fujikura

8.5 FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

8.6 General Electric

8.7 High Temperature Superconductors, Inc.

8.8 Hitachi

8.9 Japan Superconductor Technology, Inc.

8.10 Kiswire Advanced Technology

8.11 LS Cables & Systems

8.12 Luvata (Mitsubishi Electric)

8.13 MetoX International

8.14 Nexans

8.15 Prysmian

8.16 Sumitomo Electric

8.17 Supercon, Inc.

8.18 SuperOX



