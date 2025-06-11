Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market 2025-2029: Vendor Landscape Detailed with Insights into Future Trends and Challenges

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Terminal Unit (RTU) in Smart Grid Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The remote terminal unit (RTU) in the smart grid market is projected to expand by USD 85.2 million between 2024 and 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during this period.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, forecasts, evolving trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading vendors in the field.

The report offers the latest insights into the current market landscape, trends, and drivers, highlighting factors such as the global shift towards smart grids, increased global energy demand, and advancements in communication technologies as key growth drivers.

An identified trend is the increasing adoption of edge computing within the smart grid sector, which is expected to drive market growth significantly. Additionally, the integration of IoT and cloud technology in RTUs, along with a growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient RTUs, is anticipated to generate robust market demand.

The findings are based on an objective combination of primary and secondary data, including inputs from key industry participants. It features extensive market size data, segmented regional analysis, and a vendor landscape, as well as an examination of the major companies involved. The report spans both historic and forecast data.

The report segments the remote terminal unit (RTU) in smart grid market as follows:

By Application

Company power sector

Power plant

By Type

High voltage

Medium voltage

Low voltage

By Product Type

Wired RTUs

Wireless RTUs

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report covers key areas including:

RTU in Smart Grid Market sizing

RTU in Smart Grid Market forecast

RTU in Smart Grid Market industry analysis

It includes a detailed vendor analysis designed to equip clients to enhance their market position.

Key vendors highlighted in the analysis include:

ABB Ltd.

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corp. plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Enilit Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

ICP DAS CO. LTD.

Kalki Communication Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Moxa Inc.

Remsdaq Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc.

Siemens AG

Spectris Plc

WAGO GmbH and Co. KG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

The report also discusses upcoming trends and challenges that may impact market growth, providing strategic insight for leveraging future opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis Analysis of factors Criticality of inputs and differentiation factors Factors of disruption Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis

Market Sizing Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2024 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size Global RTU In Smart Grid Market 2019 - 2023 Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Five Forces Analysis Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application Market segments Comparison by Application Company power sector - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Power plant - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type Market segments Comparison by Type High voltage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Medium voltage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Low voltage - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Product Type Market segments Comparison by Product Type Wired RTUs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Wireless RTUs - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity by Product Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints Market drivers Market challenges Impact of drivers and challenges Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape Overview Competitive Landscape Landscape disruption Industry risks

Competitive Analysis Companies profiled Company ranking index Market positioning of companies



