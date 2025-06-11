Siding and Decking Presents an $81+ Billion Market Opportunity by 2030: Cedar Valley, Westlake Chemical, and James Hardie Industries Lead the Competition

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Siding and Decking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Siding and Decking Market was valued at USD 60.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 81.1 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.90%. The market is expanding steadily due to rising construction activity across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. In emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development are significantly contributing to demand for exterior cladding and outdoor living products. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are also witnessing increased investment in home renovations and backyard enhancements.

Technological innovations, particularly the use of composite materials that offer superior durability, low maintenance, and aesthetic appeal, are reshaping consumer preferences. Sustainability is another key driver, with growing demand for recyclable and bio-based materials. As disposable incomes rise, homeowners are investing more in high-quality siding and decking products. Government support for energy-efficient building standards further supports long-term growth in this sector.

Key Market Driver

Growth in Global Construction and Infrastructure Development: The robust expansion of construction and infrastructure projects globally is a key driver of the siding and decking market. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and government investment in residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure are increasing demand for durable and attractive building materials. In regions like Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, rapid development of cities is creating a strong market for siding and decking products in housing, commercial buildings, and recreational spaces. Public-private partnerships and strategic programs, such as India's "Housing for All" and China's Belt and Road Initiative, are generating consistent demand. Regulatory shifts, such as the European Union's requirement for 75% recycled content in cladding under revised construction product laws, are pushing the use of sustainable, high-performance materials like wood-plastic composites.

Key Market Challenge

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions: The global siding and decking market faces ongoing challenges from volatility in raw material costs and supply chain inefficiencies. Key materials - including wood, fiber cement, plastics, and composite polymers - are prone to price shifts influenced by geopolitical events, trade policies, energy prices, and environmental restrictions. For example, engineered wood and composite product prices spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic due to labor shortages and logistics issues. Although the situation has improved, price instability remains a concern, particularly in cost-sensitive regions. Additionally, deforestation regulations and rising demand for certified sustainable wood products are impacting availability and costs. These fluctuations create uncertainties for manufacturers and developers, potentially delaying projects or discouraging material investment.

Key Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Composite and Eco-Friendly Materials: A key trend in the siding and decking market is the growing adoption of composite and sustainable materials. These materials - made from a blend of recycled plastics and wood fibers - are gaining popularity due to their environmental benefits, durability, and minimal maintenance requirements. Unlike traditional wood, composites resist rot, insect damage, and weather-related wear, making them ideal for use in varied climates. The demand for low-maintenance, long-lasting materials is especially strong in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where harsh weather conditions and sustainability mandates are prevalent. Manufacturers are focusing on green innovation, integrating recycled content and achieving eco-certifications such as LEED and FSC. Companies like Trex, TimberTech, and Fiberon are leading this shift by offering composite decking and siding solutions that meet both performance and environmental standards.

Key Players Profiled in the Siding and Decking Market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $81.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

