New Report Spotlights 27 Market Leaders in the mPOS & Soft POS Sector

The mPOS Terminals & Soft POS market research report provides detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders, from POS hardware manufacturers, payment infrastructure providers, software developers, and hospitality and retail vendors, to understand future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.

Key Features

Market Dynamics: Extensive insight into the market landscape; analysing the various forms of POS and their specific use cases. This section also assesses the threat that soft POS poses to mPOS, as well as how the enhanced features embedded within smart POS systems can help alleviate this threat. The report includes a segment analysis which looks at the opportunities and challenges faced by mPOS terminals and soft POS across six distinct industry segments. This document concludes with a Country Readiness Index, which identifies high-growth markets and potential regions for mPOS & soft POS vendors.

5-year market forecasts for POS adoption and use, including a breakdown of the installed base, transaction volume, and transaction value for the six different types of POS: dedicated POS, contactless POS, mPOS, biometric POS, smart POS and soft POS. The forecast also contains adoption and revenue for POS software systems.

Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 27 POS vendors, via two Competitor Leaderboard; separating mPOS and soft POS.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the POS Terminals market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 101 tables and over 46,000 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Total POS Terminals Installed Base

Total POS Transaction Volume

Total POS Transaction Value

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Dedicated POS

Contactless POS

mPOS

Biometric POS

Smart POS

Soft POS

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Users can select countries and compare countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, featuring 5 interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report examines the mPOS Terminals & Soft POS market landscape in detail; assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly growing market. The report delivers comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for mPOS terminals & soft POS vendors; addressing key verticals and developing challenges, and how stakeholders should navigate these. It also includes evaluation of key country-level opportunities for POS vendors.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard report provides a detailed evaluation and market positioning for 27 leading vendors in the mPOS Terminals & Soft POS space split into two Competitor Leaderboards, one for traditional and one for soft POS. The vendors are positioned either as an established leader, leading challenger, or disruptor and challenger, based on capacity and capability assessments.

Competitor Leaderboard for mPOS:

Epos Now

Fiserv

Global Payments

Lightspeed

Mswipe

NEXGO

Newland NPT

PAX Technology

PayPal

Posiflex

Square

SumUp

Toast

Verifone

Worldline

Competitor Leaderboard for soft POS:

alcineo

Apple

CM.com

Fiserv

MagicCube

Mypinpad

Payten

PayPal

Square

Stripe

Tidypay]Viva.com

Wizzit

Worldline

ZealPay

This report is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard; a vendor positioning tool that provides an at-a-glance view of the competitive landscape in a market, backed by a robust methodology.

