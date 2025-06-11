Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, Atomic Energy of Canada Limited and the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering to Establish the Canadian Nuclear Learning Centre

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Canada’s nuclear Crown corporation, are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (UNENE) to pursue the development of the Canadian Nuclear Learning Centre (CNLC). The vision of the centre is to coordinate education, training, knowledge management and workforce development across Canada’s growing nuclear sector.

“CNL has always played a critical role in developing highly qualified people for Canada’s nuclear workforce,” says Dr. Stephen Bushby, CNL’s Vice-President, Science & Technology. “This effort will continue through the creation of the Canadian Nuclear Learning Centre, which will provide learning opportunities to build a talent pipeline for both CNL and the industry as a whole. The CNLC, with the support of AECL’s Federal Nuclear Science and Technology Work Plan, provides an excellent complement to our Academic Partnership Program that began in 2022.”

The new agreement addresses collaborative work the three organizations will undertake to establish the centre. These include expanding UNENE programming and activities to incorporate use of the world-class facilities and expertise at Chalk River Laboratories and other CNL sites, while exploring both the development of micro-credential offerings and the opportunity for regional hubs via academic and other national laboratory partners. Central to the collaboration is advancing nuclear education to support workforce development priorities. Each organization will also look to leverage their long-term relationships with Canadian academic institutions to examine opportunities for joint project coordination.

“Canada’s national nuclear laboratories play a vital role in developing the next generation of scientific talent,” noted Dr. Amy Gottschling, Vice President of Science, Technology, and Commercial Oversight at AECL. “We know that it’s not enough to have world class scientific facilities; we are always thinking about how we can contribute to the growth of the next generation of nuclear leaders and innovators. That’s what makes UNENE such an important partner for AECL and CNL. Wherever today’s students ultimately make their careers, the investment we make today in building their expertise will pay huge dividends for all of us in the future.”

Since 2002, UNENE has worked to advance nuclear knowledge – offering nuclear engineering, science and technology research and education programming. With the support of its partners and funding organizations, including CNL and AECL, it is the centre of a network of universities, industry and government that is focused on building capacity and heightening visibility of Canada’s university excellence as an important contribution to the country’s tier one nuclear nation.

“UNENE has a proud history of contributing to nuclear education and training in Canada, including our activities to enable collaboration between industry and academia,” says Jerry Hopwood, President, UNENE. “Today, the momentum is rapidly increasing for nuclear technology as part of the growing clean energy sector. The learning centre initiative is a vital contributor to the crucial task of developing a capable nuclear workforce for tomorrow, and broadening understanding of nuclear technology. This initiative will enable Canadians to grow valuable, practical skills towards a qualified workforce, and will provide a pathway for information and insight to students and stakeholders who wish to learn more about nuclear science and technology. UNENE is looking forward to being part of this exciting initiative.”

As part of the collaborative work to develop the centre, the organizations will present an initial concept of the centre for input at CNL and AECL’s Second Annual University Day this July. An initial plan for the centre is expected to be finalized in Fall 2025.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory and working under the direction of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by AECL, CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

To learn more about CNL, please visit www.cnl.ca.

About Atomic Energy of Canada Limited

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. Working through a government-owned / contractor-operated (GoCo) model that is executed by its contractor, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, AECL enables nuclear science and technology through its Chalk River Laboratories, Canada’s largest research complex, and by engaging with academia and private industry to advance nuclear innovation. It is committed to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. It also manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. AECL continues to own the intellectual property for the CANDU® reactor technology and is accountable for deriving optimal benefit from this technology for Canada. Read more on AECL at www.aecl.ca.

About UNENE

The University Network of Excellence in Nuclear Engineering (UNENE), founded in 2002, is a network of Canadian and partner international universities offering nuclear engineering, science and technology research and education programming. Its members also include Canadian industry participants and Canada’s national nuclear science and technology institution. With its partners and funding organizations, UNENE works to advance nuclear knowledge, build capacity and heighten the visibility of Canada’s strength as a global partner, and to elevate the role of nuclear in advancing global sustainability, prosperity and a clean energy future. Learn more about UNENE at www.unene.ca.

