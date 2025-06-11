Results of additional issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. June, at the price of accepted bids.

SeriesRIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
ISINIS0000036291IS0000035574
Additional issuance (nominal)0283,000,000
Settlement date06/12/2025
Total outstanding (nominal)110,188,000,00086,209,500,000

