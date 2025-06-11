Results of additional issuance - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 6. June, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917 ISIN IS0000036291 IS0000035574 Additional issuance (nominal) 0 283,000,000 Settlement date 06/12/2025 Total outstanding (nominal) 110,188,000,000 86,209,500,000