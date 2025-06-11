Niðurstöður viðbótarútgáfu - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917

Í tengslum við útboð sem haldið var 6. júní stóð aðalmiðlurum til boða, samkvæmt 6. grein í almennum útboðsskilmálum ríkisbréfa, að kaupa 10% af andvirði þess sem selt var í útboðinu á söluverði samþykktra tilboða.

FlokkurRIKB 27 0415RIKB 35 0917
ISINIS0000036291IS0000035574
Viðbótarútgáfa (nafnvirði)0283.000.000
Uppgjörsdagur12.06.2025
Samtals staða flokks (nafnvirði)110.188.000.00086.209.500.000

