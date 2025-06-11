Í tengslum við útboð sem haldið var 6. júní stóð aðalmiðlurum til boða, samkvæmt 6. grein í almennum útboðsskilmálum ríkisbréfa, að kaupa 10% af andvirði þess sem selt var í útboðinu á söluverði samþykktra tilboða.
Niðurstöður viðbótarútgáfu - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins
