Commercial Dehumidifier Market Focused Insights to 2030: Commercial Dehumidifier Market to Reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2030 with 5.71% CAGR

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Dehumidifier Market - Focused Insights 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Commercial Dehumidifier Market was valued at USD 2.35 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.71%.

The global commercial dehumidifier market is set to grow due to rising demand for indoor air quality solutions and the expansion of commercial infrastructures.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type : In 2024, the refrigerant dehumidifiers had the largest market share of over 68%.

: In 2024, the refrigerant dehumidifiers had the largest market share of over 68%. By Operation: The fixed dehumidifiers segment shows the highest growth of 6.23% during the forecast period.

The fixed dehumidifiers segment shows the highest growth of 6.23% during the forecast period. By Capacity: The low- and medium-duty dehumidifiers segment accounted for the largest global commercial dehumidifier market share.

The low- and medium-duty dehumidifiers segment accounted for the largest global commercial dehumidifier market share. By End-User: The corporate offices segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024.

The corporate offices segment dominates and holds the largest market share in 2024. By Geography: The APAC region accounted for the largest commercial dehumidifier market share of over 46% and showed the highest growth during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



The APAC region accounted for the largest global commercial dehumidifier market share of over 46% and showed the highest growth during the forecast period. The APAC region, with its high-humidity tropical regions such as Southeast Asia, monsoon countries such as India and Bangladesh, has a varied but moisture-stressed climate profile. This creates perpetually high demand for humidity control solutions, particularly in commercial environments where unchecked moisture can spoil goods, electronics, health, or infrastructure.



India, China, and Vietnam are heavily investing in commercial properties, airports, shopping malls, metro lines, and hospitals, all of which require strong systems for humidity control. In highly occupied buildings, not only is humidity control important to the longevity of equipment and structure preservation, but also important to meet current building codes that are IAQ-oriented.



APAC's tropical zones, such as Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the Maldives, receive huge tourist traffic throughout the year, and high humidity in these areas poses problems for in-building comfort and health. Hotels and resorts are retrofitting dehumidifiers in guest rooms, spa areas, indoor pools, and conference centers to prevent mold, condensation, and mildew smells, Thus, the region's commercial dehumidifier market is thriving due to all the work in the region.

COMMERCIAL DEHUMIDIFIER MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IoT And Smart Dehumidifiers



The global commercial dehumidifiers market is witnessing a seismic shift with the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and smart dehumidifiers are being developed. These smart products are revolutionizing the market dynamic by providing superior efficiency, convenience, and alignment with sustainability goals. Intelligent dehumidifiers can be readily embedded in existing Building Management Systems (BMS) so they can be centrally monitored and controlled for indoor air quality.

In today's commercial buildings, this embedding is a requirement for the optimization of energy use and healthy indoor spaces. IoT-enabled dehumidifiers come with easy-to-use interfaces, customizable settings, and real-time notifications, which collectively enhance the user experience. Voice command compatibility and virtual assistant support are some of the features that make it convenient, thus making the product more appealing to tech-savvy consumers and businesses.



Rising Focus on Energy-Efficient Models



The transition towards energy-efficient models is one of the most important developments that is defining the global commercial dehumidifiers market. This transition indicates a change in customer demand, government policies, and technology, all of which are compelling the design and use of dehumidifiers that use less power but provide better performance. Operating expenses are a big worry for companies.

Dehumidifiers are running 24/7 in commercial buildings, which contributes to a lot of electricity usage. Energy-efficient ones save on long-term operating costs. GREENDRY Series by Munters is energy-saving desiccant dehumidifiers which reduce costs and boost productivity. Several countries have adopted minimum energy performance standards (MEPS) and eco-labeling schemes. Regulators such as the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the European Commission (EU Ecodesign Directive) have enforced energy efficiency requirements on HVAC equipment. Such regulations force manufacturers to redesign products to comply.



Rising Demand For Indoor Air Quality Solutions



Greater emphasis on respiratory well-being, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, has raised the profile of indoor contaminants such as mold spores, dust mites, and bacteria that flourish under high-humidity conditions. Excessive relative humidity (>60%) can exacerbate conditions such as asthma, allergic rhinitis, and other respiratory conditions. Public places like schools, health clubs, and hospitals are integrating dehumidifiers to mitigate the risk of airborne infections.

Emerging applications in the hospitality, healthcare, education, and retail industries are adding IAQ systems to building design requirements. Urbanization at a high pace has created more sealed, highly occupied structures with restricted natural ventilation. As global temperatures increase with climate change, the level of humidity increases, especially in the tropics and subtropics. Commercial properties in most areas in Asia, South America, Africa, and the southern US are experiencing consistently high relative humidity. Commercial properties in these regions are relying on dehumidifiers as a necessity for year-round IAQ management.



Expansion of Commercial Infrastructures



The growth of commercial infrastructures, including the construction of new buildings and the renovation of existing facilities in sectors like retail, healthcare, hospitality, education, and data centers, is a strong market driver for commercial dehumidifiers. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has managed an investment of around $4 billion in projects across the US aimed at deploying broadband infrastructure and improving and expanding public computer centers. Unprecedented urbanization, particularly in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and selected parts of Africa and Latin America, is driving massive commercial development.

New office structures, shopping malls, hotels, and mixed-use complexes are rising in city centers that tend to have high ambient humidity. Industries like hospitality (hotels, resorts), healthcare (hospitals, clinics), and education (universities, schools) are investing in new infrastructure and building upgrades to accommodate population needs. These settings focus on comfort and hygiene to reduce the humidity levels. Commercial dehumidifiers are therefore becoming a standard feature in new and refurbished infrastructure projects.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

High Initial Cost & Maintenance



Commercial dehumidifiers are intended for high-capacity and continuous use. They typically contain heavy-duty compressors, high-end sensors, and controls. These features raise the production cost considerably. Most prospective purchasers consider the initial capital cost exorbitant, particularly in the developing world or small-scale commercial enterprises, thereby curtailing uptake. The price range starts from $300 and can go up to $20,000+ for high-duty dehumidifiers. The placement of a commercial dehumidifier typically involves site-specific layout design, electrical, and drainage etc. These added setup and engineering fees increase the total cost of ownership, and facility operators seek lower-cost or integrated offerings.



COMMERCIAL DEHUMIDIFIER MARKET VEDNOR LANDSCAPE



The global commercial dehumidifier market report contains exclusive data on 30 vendors. The market is moderately concentrated. The market has a few key players that have a substantial share, but not enough space for small or local firms.

Large companies like Bry-Air, Condair Group, Dantherm Group, Legend Brands, Munters, and Therma-Stor control large segments of the market. The market witnesses fierce competition, particularly in terms of product innovation, such as cutting-edge features, pricing policies ranging from penetration pricing and discounts to dynamic pricing models, and post-sales service like warranties, responsive customer support, and easy return policies.

Firms are competing not only on product performance but also on energy efficiency, noise reduction, smart features (IoT connectivity), and simplicity of installation.The AlorAir Storm Elite Crawlspace commercial-grade dehumidifier comes with smart app control. Although the technology barrier to entry is moderate, as core technologies are accessible, well-documented, and don't require proprietary innovation or significant R&D investment. Having a global distribution network, certification compliance, and robust service infrastructure may prove difficult for new entrants.



Key Vendors

Bry-Air

Condair Group

Dantherm Group

Legend Brands

Munters

Therma-Stor

Other Prominent Vendors

Abestorm

Airecoler

Airwatergreen

AprilAire

AquaAuraIndia

Costway

DEHUM

Dehumidifier Corporation of America

Desiccant Technologies Group

DriSteem

Ebac Industrial Products

EdenDirect

Fisen Corporation

FRAL

MET MANN

Moiswell

Origin Corporate Services

ORION Machinery

Seibu Giken DST

Rehoboth Enviro Systems

Waykar

Woosh

XPOWER

Yakeclimate

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type Market Refrigerant Dehumidifiers Desiccant Dehumidifiers

By Operation Portable Fixed

By Capacity Low & Medium-Duty Dehumidifier Heavy-Duty Dehumidifier

By End-User Corporate Offices Logistics & Warehousing Hospitality Healthcare Retail Spaces Educational Institutes Others

By Geography APAC China Japan India South Korea Europe Germany UK France Italy North America US Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gml0ak

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment