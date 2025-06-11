International Express Services Presents a $100+ Billion Market Opportunity by 2030: AI, Real-Time Tracking, and Automation Have Improved Visibility and Operational Performance

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Express Service Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The International Express Service Market was valued at USD 70.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 100.9 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.10%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for swift and reliable cross-border shipping, largely fueled by the rapid rise in global e-commerce.

Customers increasingly expect same-day or next-day international deliveries, prompting logistics providers to optimize delivery routes and leverage advanced technologies for faster, more efficient services. Innovations like AI, real-time tracking, and automation have improved visibility and operational performance.

Meanwhile, trade liberalization and globalization have expanded cross-border commerce, increasing reliance on express services. Urbanization has heightened demand for efficient last-mile delivery, encouraging the adoption of solutions like drones and parcel lockers. At the same time, environmental concerns are influencing the industry, with a growing shift toward sustainable practices such as using electric vehicles and eco-friendly packaging. Together, these dynamics are transforming international express logistics into a high-speed, technology-driven, and environmentally conscious service sector.

Key Market Driver

E-Commerce Boom and Changing Consumer Expectations The booming global e-commerce sector stands as a pivotal force driving the growth of the international express service market. Leading platforms such as Amazon, Alibaba, and Shopify have enabled seamless cross-border purchasing, prompting a surge in demand for swift and dependable international deliveries. What was once considered a premium service is now a consumer expectation, especially as mobile commerce simplifies global shopping experiences.

In response, logistics providers have rapidly expanded their international networks, refined customs processes, and adopted multi-modal transport systems to accelerate deliveries. Services that previously took weeks can now be completed within days, with same-day international shipping emerging in certain markets. These capabilities are supported by innovations in warehouse automation, predictive analytics, and smart inventory management, helping providers meet the demands of a digitally connected global customer base.

Key Market Challenge

High Operational Costs and Margin Pressures A key challenge for the international express service market is managing high operational costs while maintaining profitability under increasing competitive pressure. Delivering time-sensitive shipments across borders requires significant investments in premium air freight, warehousing, compliance procedures, and advanced technology systems. Rising fuel prices particularly impact express shipments that rely heavily on air transport, while other associated expenses-such as airport handling, vehicle maintenance, and fleet modernization-add to financial strain.

Additionally, growing demands for sustainable logistics solutions, like the use of electric delivery vehicles and temperature-controlled shipping for pharmaceuticals, further elevate costs. Despite these rising expenditures, competitive pricing limits the ability of service providers to fully transfer costs to customers, creating ongoing margin challenges in an increasingly demanding logistics environment.

Key Market Trend

Integration of Advanced Technologies for Smart Logistics The international express service market is undergoing rapid digital transformation through the adoption of advanced technologies aimed at increasing speed, reliability, and transparency. AI and machine learning are central to optimizing delivery routes, anticipating demand, and improving warehouse operations. These tools enable more efficient fuel usage, faster deliveries, and enhanced customer experiences through real-time updates and intelligent support systems.

IoT-enabled devices are becoming essential for monitoring temperature, humidity, and location, especially for sensitive goods like pharmaceuticals. The real-time insights gained from these technologies support greater shipment visibility and proactive issue management. Blockchain is also gaining attention for its ability to provide secure, verifiable tracking across the supply chain, improving traceability and reducing risk. Collectively, these technologies are enabling smarter, more resilient, and customer-centric express logistics networks.

