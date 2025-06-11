Breast Biopsy Devices Industry Outlook Report 2025-2030 with Case Study Analysis

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Biopsy Devices Market by Product, Procedure, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for breast biopsy devices is anticipated to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2025 to USD 3.26 billion by 2030, at a 6.5% CAGR. This growth is fueled by increasing breast cancer rates, the emphasis on early detection, and the preference for minimally invasive procedures, alongside effective state and provincial screening initiatives.

The biopsy needles segment held the largest share of the market in 2024

The market comprises several segments, with biopsy needles accounting for a significant share. These are vital for diagnosing breast cancer through procedures like CNB, FNAB, and VAB, offering accurate results with minimal patient discomfort compared to surgical options.

The needle breast biopsy procedure segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Needle breast biopsies are widely adopted due to their role in early and accurate diagnosis, supported by technological advancements in image guidance and needle design. Key growth factors include rising cancer rates, favorable reimbursement policies, and the preference for efficient outpatient care solutions.

The liquid biopsy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Liquid biopsies, which identify CTCs and ctDNA in the blood, offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional methods, aiding early diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and disease tracking. The segment's growth is driven by advances in molecular diagnostics and a trend towards personalized medicine, supported by regulatory policies and increased clinical awareness.

The early cancer screening segment dominated the market in 2024

Early cancer screening is a pivotal application of biopsy technologies, offering the largest market share by facilitating detection at the earliest stage, thereby reducing mortality rates. Technological progress and an aging global population necessitate robust early monitoring solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register a significant growth rate in the market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region leads market growth due to increased breast cancer incidence, healthcare infrastructure enhancements, and heightened awareness. Investments in diagnostic technologies and favorable governmental and rural healthcare access improvements further encourage market expansion.

The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of growth modifiers, including technology advancements and regulatory influences impacting the breast biopsy market.

In-depth product insights, R&D activities, and new launches within the breast biopsy sector.

Diversification insights cover untapped geographies and innovative market products.

Competitive analysis of notable market players' strategies and service offerings. Leading players include Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Merit Medical Systems, Menarini-Silicon Biosystems, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Planmed Oy, Sterylab S.R.L, Biocept, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer Expansion of Private Diagnostic Chains and Imaging Centers Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive and Non-Invasive Procedures Growing Awareness Regarding Early Detection of Breast Cancer Improved Reimbursement Scenario

Challenges: Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities: Technological Advancements Growing Collaboration and Financial Support from Public and Private Sectors



Case Studies:

Case Study 1: Pet-Guided Breast Biopsy Case Study 2: Early-Stage Breast Cancer Amid COVID Pandemic Case Study 3: Sampling Multiple Small Lesions in Dense Breast Tissue



Companies Profiled in the Breast Biopsy Devices Market:

Hologic, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Argon Medical

Qiagen

Merit Medical Systems

Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.p.A.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Neogenomics Laboratories, Inc.

Sterylab S.R.L

Biocept, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exact Sciences Corporation

Sysmex Inostics (A Subsidiary of Sysmex Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Cardiff Oncology Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

INRAD, Inc.

IZI Medical Products

Remington Medical Inc.

CP Medical

