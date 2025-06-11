Medical Technology Strategic Sales Leader to Drive Global Revenue Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Lamp, a strategic and forward-thinking sales executive with 20 years of experience, will now apply his extensive medical technology, healthcare services, and life sciences industry knowledge to take client sales to the next level as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Lamp joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 120 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Instrumental in negotiating high-value agreements, Mark builds strategic partnerships and amplifies insights to enhance customer relationships and achieve aggressive growth targets,” said Slade Kobran, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We are thrilled to add his deep medical technology experience to our team of battle-tested CSOs.”

According to the Chief Outsiders website, Lamp spearheads growth across growing companies, startups, and global organizations in healthcare services, medical technology, life sciences, and commercial real estate. Known for visionary leadership and the ability to deliver transformative outcomes, he specializes in building teams, scaling operations, and leveraging AI-driven insights to accelerate growth and innovation.

Medical Technology Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Lamp works with the CEOs of early-stage and mid-market healthcare and medical technology companies to accelerate sales growth. Whether negotiating multi-year multi-million-dollar agreements or expanding pipelines 5X, his focus is on generating results for clients.

For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders as Head of US Health Systems Strategy & Execution at Exact Sciences, he delivered 40% growth by negotiating the first end-to-end digital health tech AI solution partnership. And as Executive Vice President, US Sales & Marketing at Cencora CenterX, he increased health systems acquisitions by 400% and expanded the client base from 10 to 50 by securing the largest national account in company history.

Lamp’s executive sales leadership experience also includes roles as Global Client Director, Health & Life Sciences at Microsoft and Chief Commercial Officer, Global Consultant for the Primex Family of Companies. Prior roles include Senior Managing Director, Americas, Healthcare at CBRE and General Manager, US Service Sales for GE Healthcare.

Prior to his successful business leadership career, Lamp earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Business Administration, Marketing, & Design from Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He also completed Executive Leadership Development Training at GE Healthcare in Crontonville, New York, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science Executive Education at the University of Chicago, and earned Certifications in Azure, AI, Copilot, Security, and Power BI from Microsoft in Redmond, Washington.

About Chief Outsiders

Mid-sized companies unlock market potential and accelerate growth with top-tier talent and technology from Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading provider of fractional sales and marketing services.

CEOs and business leaders drive sales and marketing strategy to make big things happen with instant access to the firm’s cohesive, battle-tested team of more than 120 fractional executives, a diverse pool of world-class expertise. Each brings the experience of VP Sales, VP Marketing, or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms.

Team OutsidersTM leverages this same expertise to deliver on-demand enterprise-grade execution to power growth with efficiency and flexibility. GrowthGearsSM OS supports faster, smarter, and less risky growth. The industry’s first AI-powered growth platform integrates both the comprehensive strategy of fractional executives and the precise execution of Team OutsidersTM. We built its transparent, client-friendly interface around Chief Outsiders’ proven Growth GearsTM process.

