South Africa Cement and Lime Manufacturing Industry Report 2025: Investment Rises Amidst Oversupply in Cement Manufacturing Sector

This report on the manufacture of cement and related materials includes information on cement, and limestone quarrying and lime production. There is information on the geographic position of major companies and plants, cement manufacturing and blending, and cement, lime and limestone, gypsum, shale and silica sales, production capacity and capacity expansion, acquisitions and divestments, imports and producer prices.

The report discusses notable players, corporate actions and developments, and influencing factors including construction industry and infrastructure investment, building demand and plans passed. There are profiles of 12 companies including major cement producers such as AfriSam, Sephaku, Cemza, NPC, PPC, Mamba and Afrimat, and lime miners and producers such as Idwala, KP Lime and SA Lime & Gypsum.



Introduction

The cement industry is under pressure from growing low-cost imports and subdued demand.

Government underspending on infrastructure has limited bulk cement sales, while pressure on consumers has limited bagged cement sales.

Despite oversupply and only 60% of production capacity being in use, the industry has recently attracted investment from major local and international players.

A moderate recovery in economic growth may stimulate consumer demand for bagged cement.

Trends

Afrimat and Huaxin have entered the industry through acquisitions of Lafarge South Africa and NPC, respectively.

Demand for limestone has suffered with less demand for cement, however commodity prices have risen.

Gross fixed capital formation continues to languish well below the targeted 30% of GDP.

Imports of bagged cement from Asia have continued to rise. Clinker imports, mainly from the Middle East, have risen sharply.

Retail sales of bagged cement have become more important, but consumer spending power is under pressure.

Some notable companies have begun investing in new capacity.

The construction industry, a key source of demand for bulk cement, continues to struggle, now only contributing 2.2% to GDP (from 3.5% in 2014).

Opportunities

Africa has excess demand for cement, which is expected to be sustained until 2050.

Clinker substitutes can reduce costs and environmental impact and improve product quality.

Government is facilitating easier private sector participation in large infrastructure projects.

Challenges

Competition from low-cost imports.

Consumer markets under pressure.

Government infrastructure underspending.

Market is oversupplied.

Profitability under low demand.

Rising input costs.

Sub-standard product on the market.

Outlook

In the absence of import protection and any material improvement in economic growth, the outlook for cement manufacture remains poor.

New players and investment indicate improved business sentiment.

Increased private sector participation in infrastructure development could lead to an increase in investment and rising demand for cement.

Bulk supply for mega infrastructure projects is somewhat protected from imports due to local supply requirements.

The industry has substantial capacity, and companies are well capitalised for growth.

Cement manufacture requires a strong construction industry and rising investment.

Economic growth will stimulate retail and consumer markets for cement.

COMPANY PROFILES

Afrimat Ltd

Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Bontebok Limeworks (Pty) Ltd

Cemza (Pty) Ltd

Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Kgatelopele Lime Northern Cape (Pty) Ltd

Mamba Cement Company (Rf) (Pty) Ltd (The)

Npc Intercement (Rf) (Pty) Ltd

Pbd Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Ppc Ltd

S A Lime And Gypsum (Pty) Ltd

Sephaku Holdings Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

