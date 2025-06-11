Bluspark MARL Named “Overall Data Solution of the Year” By SupplyTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Bluspark , a leading provider of innovative logistics and technology solutions, has received “Overall Data Solution of the Year” for their MARL AI engine in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Bluspark's Multi-Agent Reinforcement Learning (MARL)-powered freight allocation engine applies AI to help shippers, carriers, and ports coordinate freight in complex, high-velocity global supply chains.

The solution simulates a dynamic freight environment using a network of AI agents that represent shippers, carriers, ports, and market demand — each learning from data and adjusting behavior over time. These agents make booking, routing, and scheduling decisions by anticipating capacity constraints, port delays, and demand surges before they occur. The MARL engine offers the ability to detect early signals of disruption, such as a surge in spot rates, upcoming vessel congestion, or blackouts at destination ports, and proactively shift allocation strategies.

The system is built on a scalable, cloud-native architecture using Ray RLlib, TensorFlow, and containerized microservices in Kubernetes. Agents are trained in simulated market environments and continuously updated using live data streamed via Apache Kafka. The platform integrates directly with customer TMS systems and carrier APIs, providing a seamless predictive intelligence layer on top of existing workflows. In addition, Bluspark built the system with full traceability and transparency so users can understand why a certain booking decision was made, what the predicted outcomes were, and how each agent weighed the options.

“Bluspark represents the next evolution of applied analytics in the supply chain, combining AI, behavioral learning, and domain expertise to deliver real-world impact. Today’s logistics environment is highly volatile with customers demanding tools that are not merely reactive. Systems need to be proactive, anticipating disruption, optimizing decisions, and continuously learning to achieve success,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Bluspark delivers exactly that. By enabling customers to see around the corner and act ahead of disruption, this solution isn’t just predictive, it’s transformational. Bluspark is transforming traditional freight allocation from a rigid, rules-based function into an adaptive, learning-driven system capable of making real-time, predictive decisions across global trade lanes.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“What sets Bluspark apart is not just the use of machine learning, but the ability to orchestrate multiple intelligent agents that learn collaboratively. This mirrors the real-world interplay of stakeholders in the logistics ecosystem — making our predictions far more aligned with operational realities,” said Ken O'Brien, President and CEO of Bluspark. “Thank you to SupplyTech Breakthrough for the ‘Overall Data Solution of the Year’ award. We're proud to say that the impact on our customers has been substantial including increased booking success rates, reduced late rejection rates and reduced costs. We’ll continue to enhance the AI to deliver predictions not just for visibility but for automated action.”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Bluspark

Bluspark, LLC is a leading provider of enterprise logistics and consulting solutions, offering an extensive range of services that streamline supply chains, enhance commercial relationships, and foster long-term business resilience. With a commitment to innovation and exceptional client service, Bluspark delivers measurable outcomes that shape the future of global operations.

