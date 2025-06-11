1inch Launches New Core Algorithm, Improving Swap Rates by Up to 6.5%





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1inch , a leading DeFi aggregator that connects users to the best trading rates across multiple blockchains, has unveiled a new version of its price route discovery algorithm, Pathfinder. Through this, 1inch offers users and integrators up to 6.5% better swap rates, making the process faster and more seamless than ever before.

The new algorithm finds more efficient paths and does it much faster, making classic swaps even more efficient and profitable. By consolidating certain swap steps and maximizing the use of concentrated liquidity, the new Pathfinder offers better gas cost efficiency. In addition to reducing costs, the 1inch DApp now also features enhanced visualizations that provide intuitive insights into token and transaction execution, making the swapping process simpler.

As a result, swap rates are now up to 6.5% better than before, proven by over 30,000 real-time trades conducted in accordance with this methodology , developed by 1inch Labs analytics team.

“The new Pathfinder enables users and integrators to maximize the value of every trade, offering up to 6.5% better swap rates and cutting gas costs even further,” says Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch. “This upgrade sets a new standard and drives the industry towards true adoption, improving the experience for all.”

The advanced Pathfinder brings:

Maximized returns: It secures the best rates combining multiple swap paths, delivering higher value from every trade. Superior liquidity efficiency: Pathfinder’s liquidity efficiency splits volumes into finer chunks and blends paths. It taps into pools more effectively skimming volume from concentrated liquidity for the most optimal exchanges. Broader liquidity access: Deeper access to diverse liquidity pools and volume distribution to capture better rates where it matters most. Gas efficiency: Merging paths gives better gas cost efficiency for each swap.

About 1inch

1inch accelerates decentralized finance with a seamless crypto trading experience for 23M users. Beyond being the top platform for low-cost, efficient token swaps with around $1B in daily trades, 1inch offers a range of innovative tools, including a secure self-custodial wallet, a portfolio tracker for managing digital assets, a developer portal to build on its cutting-edge technology, and even a debit card for easy crypto spending. By continuously innovating, 1inch is simplifying DeFi for everyone.

