Liver Medic Founder Launches UnconventionalMedicine Podcast to Help Patients Get to the Root Cause of Chronic Illness

Coral Springs, Florida, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liver Medic founder and molecular cell biologist Brendan Gaughran has launched a groundbreaking podcast, UnconventionalMedicine, with co-host Dr. Jason DuBois, a clinical pharmacist and immunologist. The show offers viewers an empowering resource for exploring evidence-based, non-pharmaceutical approaches to health challenges, may it be for insomnia, metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease, or Lyme disease.

The podcast aims to be a trusted resource for those who feel left behind by the conventional medical system. “We’re talking to the people who have done everything their doctors told them to do, but they’re still sick,” says Gaughran. “They’ve gone from pill to pill, and they’re still not getting better.”

Each episode features thought leaders, researchers, and practitioners in alternative medicine who offer practical, science-backed approaches to health. Gaughran and DuBois use their medical backgrounds to cut through misinformation and elevate voices that focus on root causes.

“There’s a lot of noise out there in the alternative health world,” said Gaughran. “We’re here to filter through it and highlight the people who are actually making a difference.”

In a recent episode, Gaughran and DuBois interviewed Joel Salatin who detailed how industrial agriculture has destroyed soil health and contributed to the nutritional depletion of the food supply, a hidden driver behind America’s chronic disease crisis. The conversation traced connections between pesticide-laced crops, antibiotic-overloaded meat, and the nation’s inability to fight off illness or maintain metabolic health. Another popular episode explored the obesity crisis in America through the eyes of a doctor with over 15 years of expertise.

Unlike many health shows that target professionals, UnconventionalMedicine is made for patients. Gaughran and DuBois design each episode to be clear, accessible, and grounded in evidence, striking a balance between scientific rigor and everyday language.

“We know people are overwhelmed,” says Gaughran. “That’s why we do the homework for them, dig into the research, ask the hard questions, and give them tools they can use right away.”

The format is simple but effective: a pre-recorded, interview-style discussion with experts from fields like pediatric care, cardiology, nutrition, and functional medicine. Gaughran and DuBois bring in statistics, bust myths, and push for clarity. Each guest provides not only insight but real, actionable advice for listeners.

Gaughran is also writing a long-anticipated book that distills his lectures and research into a practical guide for patients. Over the last decade, he’s spoken to thousands across the country, from health food stores to public health forums, and noticed consistent patterns in patient struggles.

“Whether it’s thyroid issues, chronic fatigue, or digestive problems, the core issues often trace back to the same systems, gut health, liver function, mineral deficiencies,” he says. “The book will offer small but powerful lifestyle shifts that can help reverse or even prevent many of these problems.”

Gaughran emphasizes that many people are unknowingly nutrient deficient due to long-term prescription drug use, which can block the absorption of key minerals like zinc, magnesium, and B vitamins. “What they think is a thyroid problem might actually be poor liver detox or gut dysbiosis,” he says. “The key is to stop treating symptoms in isolation and look at the whole system.”

UnconventionalMedicine is currently available on YouTube, with plans to expand to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major platforms in the coming months. The show releases episodes regularly and invites both patients and practitioners to join the conversation.

“We’re here to be a lifeline for people who’ve run out of options,” Gaughran says. “We want to show that there are other paths to healing, ones that are grounded in science, compassion, and the willingness to ask better questions.”

The information contained in this release is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Individuals should not rely solely on the information presented herein for their health needs. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional regarding any medical condition or treatment.

Media Contact

Name: Brendan D Gaughran

Email: cs@livermedic.com



