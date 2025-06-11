Lewis & Ellis and Huggins Actuarial Services Join Forces to Enhance Client Offerings in Property & Casualty Insurance

DALLAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis & Ellis, Inc. ("Lewis & Ellis"), a leading actuarial consulting firm, announced today it is joining forces with Huggins Actuarial Services, Inc. ("Huggins"), significantly expanding their combined actuarial capabilities within the property & casualty (P&C) insurance market. This partnership unites two highly respected firms dedicated to providing innovative actuarial solutions and exceptional client service.

Established in 1911 as Huggins & Company Inc., Huggins Actuarial Services has earned a distinguished reputation for technical excellence and trusted advisory relationships, particularly serving insurers, self-insurers, captives, and risk retention groups. The firm will continue to operate under its current brand and leadership team, ensuring continuity and consistency for its clients.

“We’re excited to welcome Rusty and the entire Huggins team,” said Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA, President & Managing Principal of Lewis & Ellis. “This partnership strengthens our collective ability to serve clients with greater depth and resources, reinforcing our shared commitment to actuarial excellence and outstanding client service.”

Ronald T. (Rusty) Kuehn, FCAS, MAAA, CERA, CPCU, ARM, FCA, President of Huggins, commented, “Partnering with Lewis & Ellis represents an exceptional opportunity to enhance our client relationships through expanded resources and expertise. Our combined capabilities uniquely position us to deliver even greater value to our clients moving forward.”

The strategic alignment of Lewis & Ellis and Huggins positions the combined organization for continued growth and excellence within the actuarial industry. Additionally, this partnership advances Lewis & Ellis one step higher — from 12th to 11th — in the AM Best rankings for property & casualty loss reserve specialists, underscoring the firm's growing presence and industry recognition in this key sector.

Published annually, AM Best’s Review highlights the top actuarial and audit firms serving insurers based on independent analysis of insurer filings. Lewis & Ellis’s recognition underscores its reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking actuarial consulting partner, helping insurers manage risk, comply with regulatory requirements, and achieve long-term business objectives.

Partnership and Service Inquiries:

If you are an actuarial consulting firm interested in exploring a partnership with Lewis & Ellis, or a client wishing to inquire about services offered by Lewis & Ellis or Huggins, please contact:

Cabe Chadick, FSA, MAAA

President & Managing Principal

cchadick@lewisellis.com

For more information on AM Best’s Review 2024 rankings, please consult:

https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2024/december/Auditors-and-Actuaries-and-PC-Loss-Reserves.html

About Lewis & Ellis

Lewis & Ellis is a leading full-service insurance and actuarial consulting firm, providing specialized services to a diverse range of clients, from global corporations to regional and mid-sized companies. The firm’s innovative approach and strategic use of technology have been key to delivering cost-effective solutions to complex challenges faced by clients in today’s markets. With a strong commitment to expanding its geographic presence and expertise, both organically and through acquisitions, Lewis & Ellis serves clients across sectors including life, health, and property and casualty insurance. The firm also offers consulting services in areas such as regulatory compliance, financial & market conduct examinations, life settlements, risk management, and more.

About Huggins Actuarial Services

Established in 1911, Huggins Actuarial Services offers comprehensive actuarial consulting expertise, particularly to insurers, captives, risk retention groups, and self-insured entities. The firm is widely recognized for its commitment to technical quality, professional integrity, and client satisfaction.