Basic Iron and Steel Manufacture and Wholesale in South Africa 2025: AMSA to Close Long Steel Business Amidst Industry Challenges

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture and Wholesale of Basic Iron And Steel in South Africa 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the manufacture and wholesale of basic iron and steel, including metal casting, includes information on production, manufacturing performance, capacity, demand and profitability.

The report looks at plans by ArcelorMittal South Africa (AMSA) to shut down its long business and possible solutions, the status and performance of mini mills, and US steel tariffs. The report also includes information on notable players, corporate actions and new capex projects.

There are profiles of 64 companies including steel companies such as AMSA, Scaw Metals, Columbus Stainless, Cape Gate, Macsteel and BSi Steel, and casting companies such as Autocast, Mitak, Wahl Industries, Weir Minerals and Atlantis Foundries.

Introduction

South Africa's crude steel production declined by 5% year on year in 2024.

The local steel industry is at a crossroads, with speciality steel producer AMSA announcing in December 2024 that it would shut its long steel business.

The company has blamed a lack of local demand, the government's scrap metal policy which favours competing mini mills, and escalating logistics and electricity tariffs, which have made it unsustainable.

Industry challenges include significant overcapacity, dumping and decarbonisation.

Metal casting has faced similar challenges, and the number of companies involved in the sector has contracted significantly in recent years.

Trends

A number of countries have added tariffs recently to protect their steel sectors.

Decarbonisation of steel.

Foundries are investing in technology solutions like 3D printing and robotics to become more competitive.

Imports of steel flats are growing.

Steel demand locally and globally remains low.

The growth of local mini mills, with a number also expanding production recently.

Opportunities

3D printing and robotics in metal casting to improve productivity.

Opening a mini mill, given the supportive policies for scrap metal and IDC funding available.

Some steel products have a local content threshold of 100% (the product must be made entirely of local steel) designated for procurement by state entities.

The African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

The introduction of export support and support for downstream producers to export to the rest of Africa.

Challenges

AMSA's imminent closure threatens to reduce the country's steel competitiveness.

Dumping of steel by other countries has created unfair competition with cheap imports.

Environmental regulation affects steel producers and foundries.

Imports are rising.

Input costs have grown, particularly for logistics and electricity.

Large producers like AMSA say the state's scrap metal policies have created unfair benefits for mini mills.

Low steel demand, in part due to delayed infrastructure projects, means that there is significant overcapacity.

Poor logistics have created additional costs for producers.

Shortage of skilled employees.

Steel tariffs are lower than in other steel-producing countries.

The EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism may reduce exports to Europe.

Outlook

Steel producers say the outlook for the basic iron and steel production industry is grim as local demand is expected to remain low as the economy barely grows.

The industry is facing increased competition from cheap imports and challenges such as high electricity and logistics charges.

Some experts have said that AMSA's R1.7bn loan from the IDC will just delay the inevitable closure of the business.

AMSA expects no real improvement in the steel market in 2025.

With an increase in demand unlikely, the solution to the crisis facing long steel producers is to increase exports or reduce capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Environmental Issues

6.3. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.4. Government Support

6.5. Input Costs

6.6. Performance of End User Industries



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competit

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS





COMPANY PROFILES - IRON AND STEEL

A Holman Trading Company (Pty) Ltd

Aeroton Steel (Pty) Ltd

Africa Pipe Industries (Pty) Ltd

Allied Steelrode (Pty) Ltd

Andrew Mentis (Pty) Ltd

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd

Argent Industrial Ltd

Augusta Steel (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Reinforcing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Barnes Tubing Industries (Pty) Ltd

Bsi Steel (Pty) Ltd

Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd

Capital Africa Steel (Pty) Ltd

Clotan Steel (Pty) Ltd

Coega Steels (Pty) Ltd

Columbus Stainless (Pty) Ltd

Consolidated Wire Industries (Pty) Ltd

Duferco Steel Processing (Pty) Ltd

Fischer South Africa Facilities (Pty) Ltd

Garsin Steel Tube And Pipe (Pty) Ltd

Hall Longmore Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Jaguar Metals (Pty) Ltd

Kamal Cape Town Iron And Steel Company (Pty) Ltd

Macdonald Steel Sa (Pty) Ltd

Macsteel Service Centres Sa (Pty) Ltd

Meshco (Pty) Ltd

N J R Steel Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Neven Matthews (Pty) Ltd

Pro Roof Steel And Tube (Pty) Ltd

Rand York Minerals (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Titanium (Pty) Ltd

Sa Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Shaurya Steel (Pty) Ltd

Stewarts And Lloyds Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Tradecore Steel (Pty) Ltd

Unica Iron And Steel (Pty) Ltd

United Heavy Industries (Pty) Ltd

Veer Steel Mills (Pty) Ltd

COMPANY PROFILES - CASTING

Akhani 3D (Pty) Ltd

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd

Atlantis Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Autocast South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bosal Afrika (Pty) Ltd

Cast Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ceracast (Pty) Ltd

Copalcor (Pty) Ltd

Elmacast (Pty) Ltd

Get Metal Group (Pty) Ltd

Hudaco Trading (Pty) Ltd

Kimberley Engineering Works (Pty) Ltd

M I S Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Me Elecmetal Prima Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd

Natal Iron And Brass Foundry Cc

Non-Ferrous Metal Works (S A) (Pty) Ltd

Pressure Die Castings (Pty) Ltd

Prevail Engineering (Pty) Ltd

Rely Precision Castings (Pty) Ltd

Rustenburg Engineering And Foundry (Pty) Ltd

South African Roll Company (Pty) Ltd

Thomas Foundry (Pty) Ltd

Thos Begbie And Company (Pty) Ltd

Transnet Soc Ltd

Vereeniging Foundries (Pty) Ltd

Viking Foundry (Pty) Ltd

Wahl Industries Cc

Weir Minerals Africa (Pty) Ltd

