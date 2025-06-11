Vereigen Media Features GraphiteNote CEO Hrvoje Smolić in New Episode of “Direct from the Source”

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leader in precision B2B demand generation, has released the latest episode in its Direct from the Source executive interview series, featuring a guest whose career defies convention: Hrvoje Smolić, an astrophysicist-turned-AI founder and the CEO of GraphiteNote.

The episode explores how no-code machine learning, explainable AI, and first-party data are redefining demand generation and why human insight remains the decisive factor for scalable, trustworthy growth in today’s privacy-first marketing landscape.

Hosted by Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media, the interview bridges two perspectives: one from the product innovation side and one from the demand generation frontline. The result is a high-utility conversation for B2B marketers, sales leaders, and GTM operators who are balancing automation, personalization, and compliance.

“If you don’t want a general answer, you need first-party data,” said Smolić. “That’s the essence of real insights data that’s 100% relevant to your company.”

As organizations struggle to extract value from their data, Smolić’s commentary resonates with a growing movement toward data integrity and ownership. This belief in contextual, company-specific intelligence is the foundation of Vereigen Media’s demand strategy, built entirely on clean, compliant, and verified first-party signals.

Why First-Party Data Wins Every Time

Rather than promoting automation for its own sake, the interview highlights the overuse of AI without oversight. Smolić emphasizes that business users, not algorithms, should make the final decision.

“I’m not a fan of ‘let AI do everything,’” he noted. “Even in our case, human decision-making is critical at the final step.”

This human-in-the-loop approach is a core principle of how Vereigen Media validates content engagement and ensures that campaign outcomes reflect real buyer intelligence, not just activity. The company’s model does not rely on third-party data aggregators or lead resellers; instead, every signal is traced, verified, and reviewed before it’s passed to the client.

“Hrvoje’s perspective affirms what we see every day in our campaigns,” said Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media. “First-party data is crucial in today’s business environment; it’s more accurate, more actionable, and provides the needed insights to better understand how the modern buying process actually works.”

With increasingly strict regulations, such as GDPR and CCPA, across global regions, Vereigen Media’s no-outsourcing policy and direct data ownership not only protect brand integrity but also improve the signal-to-noise ratio that many B2B marketers struggle to manage.

Created for Revenue-Driven Marketers

Direct from the Source is not another webinar or interview series. It’s Vereigen Media’s flagship thought leadership series, explicitly built for growth marketers, revenue leaders, and digital strategists who want real insight, not scripted talking points. Each episode is structured to provide focused, applicable value across significant areas of B2B performance, such as:

Improving pipeline velocity with verified leads

Building campaigns from first-party engagement data

Scaling outreach without compromising compliance

Enabling ABM with intent-backed audience intelligence

Episodes are available in multiple formats to meet the needs of a multitasking professional audience:

About Hrvoje Smolić

Hrvoje Smolić is the CEO and Founder of GraphiteNote, a no-code machine learning platform that enables business users to deploy predictive models and make data-driven decisions without needing technical expertise. His journey from astrophysics to SaaS product innovation provides him with a unique perspective on transforming complex data into practical business value. Under his leadership, GraphiteNote continues to pioneer AI that is transparent, explainable, and usable across industries.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media is the partner of choice for B2B organizations seeking Leads. Done Right. Built on a foundation of first-party data, zero outsourcing, and human-verified content engagement, Vereigen Media helps businesses cut through digital noise and connect with the right people at the right companies with unprecedented accuracy and accountability.

With over 107M+ proprietary contacts worldwide, Vereigen Media drives growth for clients in technology, cybersecurity, finance, healthcare, and beyond. Every lead is verified, every signal is trusted, and every campaign is built to perform.

