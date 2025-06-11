Alberta Milk launches “Farm to Table” campaign to celebrate local dairy and the people behind it

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alberta Milk is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, Farm to Table: a celebration of Alberta’s local food culture and the hardworking dairy farmers who help nourish our province.

Amidst a global backdrop of economic uncertainty and shifting trade priorities, Albertans are more focused than ever on supporting local. Farm to Table was created in response to this growing pride in locally produced food, and the people behind it.

At the heart of the campaign is a short film following Alberta dairy farmer Jason Crozier and Blair Lebsack, Chef and owner of Edmonton-based restaurant RGE RD. Together, they explore the journey from farm to table, touring Crozier’s farm and connecting over their shared commitment to high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. As they explore the farm, they also enjoy a variety of dishes featuring homegrown ingredients including, of course, local dairy. The spot highlights the pride, care, and community that go into every glass of milk produced in the province.

“There’s something really special about meeting the people behind your food and seeing exactly where it comes from,” said Chef Blair Lebsack. “Spending time with Jason on the farm reminded me how much care goes into the ingredients we use every day. We’re incredibly lucky to have such amazing food produced right here in Alberta.”

The campaign was developed in collaboration with creative agency ONE23WEST who partnered with Edmonton-based production company Cooper & O’Hara and featuring music from Alberta indie rock band Scenic Route to Alaska, making this a true local production.

“Our goal with Farm to Table was to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication that feeds our province. Alberta dairy farmers work hard to produce high-quality Canadian dairy products, and we’re proud to share their story alongside other passionate Albertans,” said Reuben Joose, General Manager at Alberta Milk.

From the field to the kitchen table, Farm to Table is a tribute to the strength and connection of Alberta’s local food system and a reminder that when we choose local, we all benefit. To learn more and watch the full video, visit: albertamilk.com/farm-to-table.

About Alberta Milk & Alberta Dairy Farmers

Alberta Milk is a not-for-profit association that represents Alberta’s dairy farmers and undertakes a variety of activities that support the dairy industry, including marketing, nutrition, and education, transportation and policy development and implementation. There are 460 dairy farms in Alberta, supporting about 10,000 jobs, and the industry contributes $1.5 billion to the provincial economy (GDP).

