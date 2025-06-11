Data Center and Network 3P Hardware Maintenance Service Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: CAGR of 14.5% Expected for Data Center 3P Hardware Services

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center and Network 3P Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data center and network 3P (third-party) hardware maintenance service market is poised for robust growth, projected to increase by USD 4.15 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 14.5%.
This dynamic market landscape is driven by significant factors, including a rise in data center spending, escalating demand for wholesale colocation from cloud service providers, and increased data center complexities.
One critical driver of market expansion is the growth of hyperscale cloud companies. Furthermore, advancements in AI, ML, DL, and the increasing implementation of IoT across industries will significantly boost market demand. The report highlights key areas such as market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.
The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of these elements, along with market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 major players.
Market segmentation is detailed across various dimensions:
- By Application
- Large enterprises
- Small and medium enterprises
- By Service Type
- Break-fix maintenance
- Preventive maintenance
- Predictive maintenance
- Proactive maintenance
- Managed services
- By End-user
- IT and telecom
- Financial services
- Healthcare
- Government
- Others
- By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The report also offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients enhance their market positioning.
Notable vendors include:
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Equinix Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kyndryl Inc.
- Larsen and Toubro Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Nlyte Software Ltd.
- Nokia Corp.
- NTT Communications Corp.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens
The analysis delves into upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, providing a strategic advantage for companies.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
Historic Market Size
Qualitative Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Service Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service Type
- Break-fix maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Preventive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Predictive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Proactive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Managed services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Service Type
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Financial services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Government - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
