Data Center and Network 3P Hardware Maintenance Service Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: CAGR of 14.5% Expected for Data Center 3P Hardware Services

Dublin, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center and Network 3P Hardware Maintenance Service Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center and network 3P (third-party) hardware maintenance service market is poised for robust growth, projected to increase by USD 4.15 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a CAGR of 14.5%.

This dynamic market landscape is driven by significant factors, including a rise in data center spending, escalating demand for wholesale colocation from cloud service providers, and increased data center complexities.

One critical driver of market expansion is the growth of hyperscale cloud companies. Furthermore, advancements in AI, ML, DL, and the increasing implementation of IoT across industries will significantly boost market demand. The report highlights key areas such as market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of these elements, along with market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering approximately 25 major players.

Market segmentation is detailed across various dimensions:

By Application Large enterprises Small and medium enterprises

By Service Type Break-fix maintenance Preventive maintenance Predictive maintenance Proactive maintenance Managed services

By End-user IT and telecom Financial services Healthcare Government Others

By Geographical Landscape North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



The report also offers a robust vendor analysis to help clients enhance their market positioning.

Notable vendors include:

Capgemini Services SAS

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kyndryl Inc.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Nlyte Software Ltd.

Nokia Corp.

NTT Communications Corp.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

The analysis delves into upcoming trends and challenges impacting market growth, providing a strategic advantage for companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Qualitative Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Service Type

Market segments

Comparison by Service Type

Break-fix maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Preventive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Predictive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Proactive maintenance - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Managed services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Service Type

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Government - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis

Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e02nsn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.