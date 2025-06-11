IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trades - 11 June 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of primary insider transactions as listed in the attached notifications.
For further information contact:
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
- 2025-06-11 Notice Marc O Polo
- 2025-06-11 Notice Dobber Corporation
- 2025-06-11 Notice K Konsult
- 2025-06-11 Notice Elgin