IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory notification of trades - 11 June 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA informs of primary insider transactions as listed in the attached notifications.

For further information contact:

Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

2025-06-11 Notice Marc O Polo 2025-06-11 Notice Dobber Corporation 2025-06-11 Notice K Konsult 2025-06-11 Notice Elgin

